She broke the hearts of the Manildra Rhinos in September, now Grenfell's Lily Holmes will hope to do the same to every opposition side in next year's edition of the Tarsha Gale Cup.
How she'll look to do it is in a Canberra Raiders jersey, after being selected in the club's preliminary squad on October 7.
By dominating the Woodbridge Cup League Tag competition this year, and claiming player of the match in the grand final, Holmes was always a likely inclusion for the green machine but expressed shock when reading out her name.
"I was pretty surprised, I didn't think I had the best trial," she said.
Holmes will now knuckle down and try to survive the cut that comes to the squad at Christmas.
A two-day training weekend on November 5-6 will be the key indicator as the talented Grenfell youngster attempts to juggle HSC studies, Woodbridge women's games and sticking to a training program given to her by the Raiders.
"I'll be doing Woodbridge training, playing footy on the weekend and just studying in between," she laughed.
Despite the challenge, Holmes is accustom to hard work and can be found at Henry Lawson Oval regularly completing extra running sessions.
The grand final winner won't be doing the Raiders program alone either, with Woodbridge team-mates Abbie Grant and Beth Loco among those selected.
All three have been apart of the Woodbridge system for a number of years with Holmes playing in the Western Women's Tackle competition since she was 14.
With so much experience, the half could tell where the main difference was between competitions.
"It was so much faster, ridiculously quick," she said.
"Other than that the contact wasn't much different to here and the aggression was the same."
For Holmes, challenging herself at that standard is what excites her the most.
"(I'm keen) to play with a high level of girls, the standard was so much higher at the trials," she said.
"It was good to play amongst the girls and get to know new people (as well)."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
