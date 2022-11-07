Central Western Daily

Standing ovation for Aunty Alice Williams at Orange NAIDOC Community Awards

Tanya Marschke
Some of the NAIDOC award winners Brett Naden on behalf of his daughter Erin Naden, Councillor Gerald Power, Aunty Alice Williams, Jake Kelly, Danielle Annesley, Nikea Dixon, Uncle Neil Ingram, Donna Stanley, Chris Gryllis, and Corey McLean from the Kinross Wolaroi School's Wiradjuri Language program. Picture by Tanya Marschke

A sell-out crowd packed into the Coral Sea Room at the Orange Ex-Services Club and gave a standing ovation for Elder of the Year Aunty Alice Williams at the annual Orange NAIDOC Community Awards on Saturday night.

