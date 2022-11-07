A sell-out crowd packed into the Coral Sea Room at the Orange Ex-Services Club and gave a standing ovation for Elder of the Year Aunty Alice Williams at the annual Orange NAIDOC Community Awards on Saturday night.
Following a two-year break people were eager to mingle and celebrate the achievements and excellence of First Nations people in art, culture, sport, education and community.
The event was organised by a sub-committee including Jason French and Kristen Hunter who said it was one of the largest awards nights since the event began.
"We sold 310 tickets for the night," Mr French said.
"The fact that we hadn't had it for a couple of COVID years everyone turned out and supported it and I think that was reflected in terms of the numbers and the tickets sold.
"It's good that [NAIDOC is] back on the calendar of events and it was good to see everyone get out and support it throughout the week. We had really good numbers across all of our planned activities throughout the week."
In a show of respect for 2022 Elder of the Year, there was a standing ovation for Aunty Alice Williams when the award was presented.
"Aunty Alice does a lot of work that goes unrecognised behind the scenes," Mr French said.
"Everyone took to their feet for Aunty Alice, because our elders are our knowledge holders and they provide us with all the wisdom and guidance so it's very special when it comes to presenting Elder of the Room, everyone feels connected to that."
This year's Black and Deadly Award was presented to Donna Stanley for her work in the mental health field.
The other award winners this year were Employee of the Year, Nikea Dixon from Housing Plus; Trainee/Apprentice of the Year, Max Wilson from F45 Training; Service Provider of the Year, Birrang Enterprises; Female Sports Person of the Year, Zora Hines; Male Sportsperson of the Year, Jake Kelly; the Aunty Lynne Gibbs Memorial Award for Community Involvement, Danielle Annesley; the Aunty Val French and Aunty Judy O'Neill Community Program/Project, Kinross Wolaroi School's Wiradjuri Language program; Female of the Year, Erin Naden; and Male of the Year, Ronnie Bowman.
There was also a standing ovation for Orange Council deputy mayor Gerald Power who received a special NAIDOC Committee Community Recognition Award for his dedication and commitment to the community. Cr Power is the first Aboriginal or Torres Straight Islander person to be elected to the council and was recognised with a respect ceremony conducted by Wiradjuri Elder Uncle Neil Ingram.
"I know a lot of people don't like to be put under the spotlight but it is nice also to be recognised at times," Mr French said.
"What we really wanted to showcase was our developing leaders, our elders and I think by having those award ceremonies it really gives them the chance to know that they are appreciated and that their contributions are noticed," Mrs Hunter said.
It was Mrs Hunter's first time being involved in an event like the NAIDOC Awards.
"I know that she put a hell of a lot of work into it and that's why we gave a little recognition award for her at the start for her as well," he said.
"Not just for the awards night but the whole NAIDOC Week, she co-ordinated a lot of, or worked closely with the sub-committees to coordinate each and every one of the activities that was held throughout the week and was heavily involved."
Miss Hunter said she got involved through her role as community development officer at Orange City Council, but she's also a proud First Nations woman.
"It filled the whole room, there was a lot of pride, I think the award winners were all recognised for all their contributions and their achievements," she said.
"We've had two years without having a NAIDOC Week, especially the ball, because of COVID so people really made the effort and really stood by the theme this year, which is 'Get Up, Stand Up and Show Up'.
"When you talk about the awards, that's the pinnacle and it's nice to finish and the way the night ended with Gerald with the respect ceremony it just left everyone feeling very content."
The event included a Welcome to Country by Uncle Neil Ingram, and a presentation on the Flame of Hope, a reconciliation movement Uncle Neil and Orange businessman and former councillor Chris Gryllis started in order to bring Aboriginal and Non-Aboriginal people together as a symbol of unity, healing and reconciliation.
Barkanji man and Wiimpatja founding director Ivan Clarke was the event's guest speaker and detailed his harrowing ordeal as a member of the Stolen Generations, the impact the traumas he experienced had on him, as well as his move to helping others and renewed focus on healing for individuals, families and communities.
"He had a very powerful message to deliver," Mrs Hunter said.
"People appreciated his honesty, it's a conversation that needs to be had and he felt that was the right platform to do so.
"His speech was very powerful because it drew into his own story of being a member of the Stolen Generations and what he had to go through to get to where he is today and also very much around the stand up against racism."
