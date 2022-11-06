Central Western Daily
Hugh Parsons hits maiden BOIDC half century in thrilling ORC win over Rugby Union

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated November 6 2022 - 6:33pm, first published 6:27pm
Hugh Parsons brought up his maiden first grade half century for ORC on Saturday. Picture by Anya Whitelaw.

A maiden half-century for Hugh Parsons in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) has helped ORC to a thrilling win over Rugby Union on Saturday.

