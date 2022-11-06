Most 18-year-olds at this time of the year are solely focused about their HSC exams and what they will do after high school.
Well, Jack Besgrove, isn't like most teenagers.
In the midst of his studies, the softball prodigy has also been selected to compete at the Men's World Cup as part of the Australian open side for the first time.
"I was pretty excited," he said of getting the call.
"Especially being an 18-year-old in the open men's team, not many people have done that before."
Besgrove is no stranger to representing the green and gold though.
He was part of the Aussie under 18s side at the 2020 World Cup in New Zealand, coincidentally, the same country which will host this year's opens event.
"It's not a foreign place for me because I also went on a development tour in 2017," he added.
"I think being overseas and playing in a different environment during the past four years has eased the nerves. Also playing at the top level in Australia, it's a pretty tough league, so I'm accustomed to high pressure situations."
The 16-man Australia team includes several athletes with prior World Cup experience at the open men's level, led by 2009 World Champions Adam Folkard and Nick Shailes.
"A lot of these players have done everything in the game that you can," Besgrove said of his teammates.
"I just want to listen to everything they have to say and prove myself at the same time, train hard and that kind of thing."
Despite being part of a team with a wealth of experience, the Orange pitcher feels he can contribute as much as anybody.
"I don't want to go over there and take a back seat," he said.
"I want to help the team win and pitch in those big game situations even at a young age. Being that there is a World Cup only every four years, you don't get this opportunity too often.
"I just want to go over there and perform now, rather than taking a back seat."
Even for a talent like Besgrove who isn't short on self-confidence, making the opens team at such a young age came as a bit of a shock.
"I was pretty confident I could make the side, but maybe in the later years towards the late 20s. I didn't think I could do it this fast, so it's been pretty exciting," he added.
"I've always risen to the occasion when I've played big games and I've always thought that I've had the ability to do it. I've trusted the training that I've been doing for several years now and hope to perform at the level and help the team out as much as possible."
Softball Australia CEO Rosie Williams OBE congratulated the players on their selection.
"It's so encouraging to see such a good blend of youth and experience. We need to continue to evolve our Open teams, so we contend for podiums at major international events for years to come," she said.
"We can't wait to see our athletes perform against the world's best, and we will be cheering you on from across the Tasman as you chase our second World Cup gold medal."
The tournament will take place from November 26 to December 4.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
