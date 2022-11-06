With fresh legs on her side, Marley Cardwell proved why she is a talent worth keeping an eye on.
Orange Vipers played host to the Midwest Brumbies at Pride Park on Saturday with the opens side coming away with a 56-12 victory.
But according to Vipers coach Scott Sullivan, the 44 point difference wasn't a true indication of the football played.
"While the score-line makes it look like it was an easy win, it wasn't. To their credit, the Brumbies were short of numbers and they kept turning up. The score doesn't reflect the effort that the opposition put in," he said.
"They tried hard all day, but they were short on troops but it was a credit to them. It would have been quite easy for them to throw the towel in.
"The girls had to work for all of their tries, it wasn't like they scored too many easy ones. We had similar issues at the start of the year, struggling for numbers and it makes it really difficult when you have no bench."
The victory for the Orange outfits makes it three wins on the trot after dropping their first two games of the season.
As for the try-scorers, there were plenty of them.
Tabua Tuinakauvadra ran in a hat-trick, while Jodie Burns and Cardwell also bagging doubles. Mereoni Tuinakauvadra, Tori Moore and Kiara Sullivan also got on the scoresheet.
It was the latter who has really impressed these past few games, with coach Sullivan praising the young centre when asked about the impact she has on the side.
"She's been enormous all year. She's been playing 18s and then backing up and playing opens for most of the season," he said.
"She probably enjoyed the opportunity to play opens fresh because unfortunately there was a forfeit in the 18s, so she ran out for the first time fresh.
"Having that little bit of extra energy meant that she was able to get to the try line a few times. She's a girl with a big future in league if she sticks with it. She's a really talented kid."
Despite there being two rounds left to play, the Vipers have well and truly solidified a spot in the semi-finals. The only question that remains is where they will finish in what is a bunched top four.
For Sullivan, he is just pleased to see his side gradually improve each week.
"It can be easy to focus on just winning and getting in the four, but that's never been the main aim," he said.
"The aim has been to get better as a team and individually as the season progresses."
In the other Vipers matches, the under 12s won 62-12, the 14s got up 32-24 and the 16s were victorious 38-14 while the 18s won on forfeit.
