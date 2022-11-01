Cabonne Shire had twice the number of deaths on roads compared to Orange over a four year period, data has revealed.
Analysis carried out by the Central Western Daily sorted through data that looked at motor vehicle crashes from 2016 to 2020.
According to Transport for NSW, Cabonne Shire had 312 crashes in that period with 14 of those resulting in fatalities.
One of those crashes resulted in two deaths, bringing the total killed to 15. Of those fatal crashes, all took place on sealed roads with three involving wet conditions.
Orange by comparison only had seven fatalities out of 494 crashes in the same period.
The Mitchell Highway is the most dangerous road in Cabonne with three deaths occurring from 62 crashes.
It predictably had the highest number, however one of the roads tied for second on the list of most dangerous roads in the shire had a bigger percentage of crashes being fatal.
The Escort Way and Cargo Road were tied for second with 31 crashes each. The former had four fatalities and the latter had one.
Henry Parkes Way had 12 crashes, two being fatal. Banjo Paterson Way had nine crashes (two deaths), Ophir Road had nine (one death), Canowindara Road had nine (one death), Burrendong Way had nine (one death) and Casuarina Drive also had nine crashes.
Cabonne registered 112 crashes resulting in serious injuries, 92 ending in moderate injuries, 17 that only resulted in minor injuries and 77 that just required a towaway.
The Mitchell Highway also topped the list of most dangerous roads in Orange with 103 out of 494 crashes taking place on the highway.
Readers will not be surprised to see Cargo Road having the second highest number of crashes. The road has been subject to intense criticism of late and even served as the dynamite for a political stoush between Minister for Roads Sam Farraway and member for Orange Phil Donato.
Mr Donato spoke in NSW Parliament regarding the state of Cargo Road and on the issue of funding for regional roads.
"Cargo Road has been a safety issue for many years, at least 20 from my recollection. In that time dozens of serious motor vehicle accidents have occurred and, tragically, fatalities as well," he said.
"Regional councils have a huge road network to maintain," he continued.
"In the regions, with limited public transport, it places even more of an onus on road conditions and with exposure to the elements, poor drainage, heavy vehicles and agricultural equipment, the fact is that country roads cop a battering."
The Escort Way is undergoing a $12 million upgrade including clear zone improvements, replacing safety barriers and upgrading eight intersections.
Stage One of the project is expected to be completed in December 2022 and is a joint project between Cabonne and Parkes Shire Councils.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
