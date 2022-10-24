The Mitchell Highway is the most dangerous stretch of road in the Orange Local Government Area (LGA) with 103 crashes over a four year period.
Analysis carried out by the Central Western Daily sorted through data that looked at motor vehicle crashes over a four year period spanning from 2016 through to 2020.
According to Transport for NSW, the Orange LGA had a total of 494 crashes in that period with seven of those resulting in seven fatalities.
All seven took place on sealed roads, while five took place in dry conditions and two in the wet. Four involved the vehicle leaving the road and crashing into an object, there were two involving pedestrians and one was a head on.
Unsurprisingly the Mitchell Highway had the highest number of incidents, 103. There was one fatality and 22 serious injuries in that grouping.
Anson Street had the next highest number of crashes (32) followed by Dalton Street (22), Hill Street (20), Forest Road (19) and Byng Street (17).
Ophir Road had just four accidents but two were fatalities. Another fatality took place near the intersection of Ophir and the Northern Distributor.
The Mitchell Highway is no stranger to fatalities and has been the subject of criticism over the years. In August, safety works were completed with more underway.
Bathurst Regional Councillor Warren Aubin recently labeled his drive from the city to Dubbo as the worst he's been on.
"I was experiencing cars and trucks come over the centre line while we were approaching," he said.
"It's a huge accident waiting to happen. It was horrible, and the worst drive I've ever had."
Orange City councillor Tony Mileto is no stranger to road accidents, having served as a police officer and as part of council's traffic committee.
He said council closely monitored crash data to allocate funds appropriately, noting Gardiner Road as an example, which had 11 crashes over four years.
"It's a concern not just for me but for the community and we're trying to make the roads as safe as we can," he told the Daily.
"Works undertaken are based on data so there is blackspot funding available whether that's from a grant or council [funding].
"Road safety is one of the priorities. When concerns come to our attention they receive the relevant treatment. If there's a series of accidents at a location that's escalated to higher authorities.
"Gardiner road is one that has come into notice."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.