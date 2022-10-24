Central Western Daily
Analysis

Orange's most dangerous roads: There were 494 crashes in Orange between 2016 and 2020

Updated October 24 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 5:30pm
The scene of a non-fatal crash at the intersection of the Mitchell Highway and Northern Distributor in 2019. Picture by Carla Freedman

The Mitchell Highway is the most dangerous stretch of road in the Orange Local Government Area (LGA) with 103 crashes over a four year period.

