Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway has threatened to take away the $50 million pothole funding from mayors that complain the amount isn't enough.
The threat has come after a number of council mayors from across the Central West, including Orange's Jason Hamling, questioned how far that fund will go, although Cr Hamling said the multi-million dollar slush fund was a start.
Some, though, weren't as diplomatic.
Narromine Shire mayor told ACM it was a "bloody insult" and "embarrassing" the government could only fork out $50 million to fix the deteriorating roads.
... if you don't want the funding that's fine, give it back.- Minister for Regional Roads Sam Farraway
"I would say to those mayors; maybe come and talk to me about it, if you don't want the funding that's fine, give it back and I'll give it to another local government area," Mr Farraway said.
"I'd love to know which mayors they are because they haven't spoken to me."
In a press release from Mr Farraway on Tuesday, October 25 he said the funding would be available to help "every regional council across the state" to carry out emergency repairs.
"This money is only for six or 12 months, and it's just to fill potholes. This is not going to reseal or asphalt roads, this is just to fill potholes," he said.
If each of the 95 council's around the state fighting for funding were to receive an equal amount of the $50 million available, they would only receive $536,000.
"At any given time you can see $70 to $100 billion of government infrastructure being built in the Sydney basin and they want to offer rural NSW just $50 million - that's a real insult to people in the bush," Narromine mayor Craig Davies said.
Mr Farraway confirmed this was the first time in history the State Government has helped local council's fix potholes on their road network.
The amount of funding given to each council will be determined by the size of their road network.
"This is in addition to all the work we are doing on the state highways and state roads," he said.
"We are also making the funding available quite quickly."
Mr Farraway said the three reasons why they were delivering this funding were to give back to local government and acknowledge they need the extra cash to deploy more crews for fixing the roads, to keep the supply chain strong so farmers can get through harvest with heavy trucks on the roads and because of the wet summer ahead.
"Through summer, the Christmas and school holidays when we have more people on our roads visiting family and friends it's important we provide some extra cash," he said.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
