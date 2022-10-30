Central Western Daily
Minister for regional transport and roads Sam Farraway threatens to take away $50 million funding

Ciara Bastow
Ciara Bastow
October 30 2022 - 5:30pm
Minister for regional transport and roads Sam Farraway is disappointed with mayors expressing their frustrations at the lack of funding for pothole repairs in regional NSW. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway has threatened to take away the $50 million pothole funding from mayors that complain the amount isn't enough.

