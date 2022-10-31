CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy on this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
On Saturday, Jude was at the BOIDC cricket games at Wade Park and Jack Brabham Park. She also snapped the action at the Western Women's Regional League basketball at the PCYC.
On Sunday, Carla took some photos of the Central West Cricket Council junior cricket at Jack Brabham Park.
Photographer at the Central Western Daily
