Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Breaking

Molong's main street floods on the back of wettest day for 2022, Lachlan River flooding forces evacuations

Nick McGrath
EG
By Nick McGrath, and Emily Gobourg
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:09am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Low-lying parts of Cowra have been urged to evacuate as giant masses of water continue to be released from Wyangala Dam, causing widespread flooding down river on the Lachlan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

EG

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.