Low-lying parts of Cowra have been urged to evacuate as giant masses of water continue to be released from Wyangala Dam, causing widespread flooding down river on the Lachlan.
Cowra is one of the towns expected to feel that impact after Water NSW announced flows will be increased from 60,000 megalitres per day to 100,000 megalitres per day.
It's expected flooding along the Lachlan River could reach around 13 metres on Tuesday evening.
As a result, the NSW State Emergency Service has issued an emergency warning for people in Cowra to evacuate now with "dangerous, moderate flooding" looming.
The Cowra Caravan Park, low-lying areas on Vaux Street and low-lying areas on Taragala Street are in the firing line, the warning says.
"You must evacuate now because of dangerous flood water," the SES warning says.
"You should evacuate to stay with family, friends, or alternate accommodation in areas unaffected by flooding."
The warning says those who stay in the impacted areas will likely become trapped without power, water, and other essential services, and it may be too dangerous for SES to execute a rescue, while some buildings "may not be able to withstand the impact of flood water".
It comes as Molong is in clean-up mode on Tuesday morning after floodwaters swept through the town on the back of Orange's wettest day of 2022.
Residents braced for the worst as a heavy rain band lashed the region. The Orange Airport recorded 67mm to 9am on November 1. The most rain for any 24-hour period in Orange in 2022.
Predicted to peak at 4 metres at around 3am, the Bureau of Meteorology shows Molong Creek reaching 3.63 metres at 11pm at its highest.
That meant flooding was experienced at lower levels of the Molong CBD.
At the low-lying end of Bank Street, business owners monitored the conditions while emergency services personnel assisted with sandbagging as water continued to rise up to doorways, which was ongoing until about 2.30am before receding.
While some Bank Street hubs were hit harder than others, Trent Frazer, the owner of Molong H Hardware said the tidy-up was "nowhere near as bad" as it had been after past floods.
State Emergency Services has 14 warnings remaining in place for the Cabonne Shire, with "watch and act" alerts remaining in place for the areas of Canowindra, Cowra, Eugowra, Forbes and Molong.
Council staff urge residents to be aware that a number of roads were impacted overnight by fallen trees, with crews working throughout the night to clear those impacted roads.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to not attempt to drive through flood waters, with Cabonne Council also urging the community not to drive around signage until roads have been officially cleared for reopening.
Moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over the Macquarie River catchment for the remainder of Monday until Wednesday, which may cause renewed river level rises along the Macquarie River and its tributaries.
The Bureau notes the situation is being closely monitored and revised predictions provided as necessary, with its next warnings to be issued by 12 noon on Tuesday, November 1.
