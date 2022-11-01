Orange City SES Unit were called to 26 jobs overnight and one near flood rescue as a storm battered the city and left trees uprooted.
Almost 70mm of rain fell in a 24 hour period, the highest total for 2022, with residents waking to find large trees felled and other debris strewn across streets.
The main culprit were wind gusts that peaked at 85km/h at 6.30pm on Monday evening, October 31.
Orange City Unit team leader James Deering said crews had been out and about trying to clear streets and driveways.
"From 5pm last night through to now we've had 26 requests for assistance," he told the Daily.
"The majority of those are related to trees down in the wind. We've had teams out on Bathurst Road this morning, on Canobolas Road. We have teams out at Molong with trees down.
"As residents got up this morning they found trees down on properties. The ground is still extremely wet, we've had a couple of road trees come down.
"We're working with council and others to get those cleared. Our main concern is clearing access to properties where trees have come down. I'd say of those 26 jobs, 20 are tree related.
"There was minor flooding around the Jilba Street area in Orange last night. We were called to one for a rescue but they had managed to extricate themselves before we got there."
With more rain forecast and snow predicted for Wednesday morning, Mr Deering said he expected to be busy for at least the next 24 hours.
Despite the focus being on damage from the wind, he urged residents to avoid flooded areas with several roads still closed across the LGA.
"As people get home this afternoon and find more trees, we're expecting it to be busy over the next 24 hours," he explained.
"There is still a prediction for snow tomorrow so we'll certainly be expecting some more jobs.
"Even though the majority of jobs are related to the wind and trees coming down there's still a lot of rain and roads cut off. Some areas as still flooded in the local area.
"Please don't drive through floodwaters, find another way."
Road closures across Orange:
If you feel an incident is life threatening, contact Triple Zero (000) immediately and the nearest assets can be dispatched.
For emergency assistance during floods or storms, call NSWSES on 132500.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
