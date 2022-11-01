Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Watch

Orange City SES Unit responds to 26 callouts and one near flood rescue as storm batters colour city

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated November 1 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange City SES Unit were called to 26 jobs overnight and one near flood rescue as a storm battered the city and left trees uprooted.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.