A man who grabbed a sharp object and paced up and down a hallway, threatening to kill a 15-year-old boy, was sentenced to full-time jail for domestic violence on Thursday.
The man was on parole and subject to an intensive correction order at the time of the offence and has been in custody since his arrest. He appeared in Orange Local Court via and audio visual link from jail.
The Central Western Daily has decided not to name him in order to protect the identity of the male victim and the identity of a woman who locked herself in a bedroom when the man began yelling and swearing at the teenager. All three people were related and the man pleaded guilty to breaching an apprehended violence order and intimidation causing fear of physical harm.
Magistrate David Day said there was some degree of provocation leading to the offending that brought the man before court on Thursday.
"With respect to the young person, very disrespectful, then he went off," Mr Day said.
However, he also noted the man's long criminal history saying he "swipes his frequent flyer card" at the Cairnes Magistrates Court as well as at courts in Mt Isa, Townsville and the ACT.
He was exposed to a degree of violence of some sort from when he was very young.- Magistrate David Day
Solicitor Taras Maksymczuk said the man's parents abandoned him when he was a baby and family members raised him.
Mr Day said the man made an observational comment in a Sentencing Assessment Report.
"Although he admitted to becoming angry with the victim he did not believe he breached the current obligations," Mr Day said.
He also said the report writer said the man was exposed to domestic violence from an early age.
"In that regard he was't willing to recognise any historical trauma," Mr Day said.
"He was exposed to a degree of violence, of some sort, from when he was very young."
According to information presented in court, there was already an AVO in place to protect the woman when he arrived at an Orange address at 10.30am on September 9, 2022.
When he entered the house, the teenager was on a couch in the lounge room and called the man a "c***sucker" triggering his anger.
The man yelled and swore at the teenager and the woman heard him call the boy a "little mutt", as well as "you little p****** c***".
The man then said he wanted to bash the teen and "I want to jump all over your head".
The woman yelled at him to stop abusing the teenager.
However, when the man picked up a sharp object and began to pace up and down a hallway she locked herself in a bedroom out of fear of him.
Both the woman and the teenager called triple-0 and a few minutes later the man returned to the lounge room and said to the teenager, "I'm going to kill you before the police get here".
He left on a bike with the unnamed sharp object and police patrolled the area looking for him at 10.40am but were unable to find him.
He was't willing to recognise any historical trauma.- Magistrate David Day
About 7.30pm they found the man at a street in Orange and arrested him.
He was taken to Orange Police Station where police reported him to be mumbling and appeared to be affected by drugs.
According to the information provided to the court, the man was previously given a community-based custodial sentence by way of an Intensive Correctional Order from January 14, 2022, to January 13, 2024.
He was also given a nine-month jail sentence and four-month non-parole period dating from March 14, 2022.
Mr Maksymczuk said alcohol and heroin use were both factors in the September offence and he conceded that the custodial threshold has been crossed.
"It does fall at the lower end, there is some degree of provocation, Your Honour," he said.
On Thursday, the court was told the man would like to return to Queensland at the end of his sentence.
"If I were to give him an ICO he would need to remain in NSW," Mr Day said.
"There's not much point, an ICO is not available."
Mr Day referred to "Callahan's Case" saying he could start the sentence when he liked, but he couldn't start it before September 9 because he wasn't in custody before then.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley pointed out that the man's parole has been revoked limiting the sentencing options.
"The early plea changes a lot, the early plea shows significant remorse," he said.
Mr Day gave him another full-time jail sentence but took into account the man's risk of becoming institutionalised.
He gave the man a seven-month sentence and a four-month non-parole period back-dated to September 9.
The man could be eligible for parole on January 8, 2023, if he is not made to serve out the remaining duration of his previous ICO in jail.
The man was also given two, four-year Apprehended Domestic Violence Orders requiring him not to approach or contact the woman or the teenage boy.
