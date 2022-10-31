Central Western Daily
Court

Man at risk of institutionalisation jailed in Orange Local Court after threatening to kill teen

By Court Reporter
Updated October 31 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 8:30pm
A man was already at risk of institutionalisation when he was sentenced to jail in Orange Local Court when no alternative sentence could be found. File picture

A man who grabbed a sharp object and paced up and down a hallway, threatening to kill a 15-year-old boy, was sentenced to full-time jail for domestic violence on Thursday.

