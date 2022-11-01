Police and emergency services are urging people to take more caution on the region's roads due multiple people needing to be rescued each week amid the ongoing wet weather.
Central West Police District Superintendent Brendan Gorman is reminding people of the deadly consequences of riding into or driving on flooded roads.
"Do not ride in or drive into any flooded roadways.
"I can't stress this enough, police and emergency services are responding to three to five flood rescues a week at the moment.
"There's a lot of water in the river systems out in the west and Central West of NSW, they will rapidly change in the weather and the weather systems that we have at the moment so do not drive into a flooded creek. Just forget it, stop."
We've lost lives, recently there's been a number of lives lost.- Superintendent Brendan Gorman
Among the most recent call outs was a call for a rescue at the Margaret Street causeway in Orange on Monday night.
"There was a flood rescue, unfortunately someone was caught up in the flood waters," Superintendent Gorman said but indicated they had not knowingly driven into flood water.
"The information that we have at this stage is that was an unfortunate situation based on the time of the night and also the circumstances and the speed in which things changed.
"Obviously we do still encourage people to drive slower in the cold and wet weather and also with the wet weather and to take time.
"There's a number of points where the roads drop into lower areas, causeways and all those where water can rise rapidly so just take time, slow down, assess the conditions before you go into them. Otherwise do not drive into flood water and flooded roads."
The State Emergency Service reported that the woman involved in the rescue call at Margaret Street was able to get herself out of the vehicle before the SES volunteers arrived.
It was one of about 26 jobs for the Orange SES Unit overnight with wild weather battering the city with about 20 of those call outs relating to trees.
"Police had a busy night in regards to the wild weather last night, there was a number of trees down and damage, some minor flash flooding within the Orange council area and also at Molong in the Cabonne council area," Superintendent Gorman said.
A fallen tree also led to a crash on Cargo Road on Monday afternoon. The tree landed on a moving car causing it to tear in half and the driver being taken by ambulance to Orange Hospital with head injuries.
"I'm not a weather expert, I'm certainly not a tree expert," Superintendent Gorman said, "but I would suggest the amount of moisture in the ground at the moment would assist in that.
"Be aware of that, that's certainly something to be aware of."
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
