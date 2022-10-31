Central Western Daily
Orange records wettest day of the year as storm uproots trees across city

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
October 31 2022
Orange was battered with gale force winds and almost 70mm of rain as a stormfront moved over the colour city on Monday evening, October 31.

