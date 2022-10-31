Orange records wettest day of the year as storm uproots trees across city

Orange was battered with gale force winds and almost 70mm of rain as a stormfront moved over the colour city on Monday evening, October 31.
Gusts peaked at 85km/h at 6.30pm with several large trees left uprooted as dawn broke on Tuesday, including elms in Wade Park and Cook Park.
Orange Airport has recorded 67mm of rain as of 9am Tuesday with almost 40mm of that coming in a six hour period between 6pm and 12am.
It's the wettest start to November since the Bureau of Meteorology began taking records at Orange Airport in 1996 and our wettest 24 hour period of the year, surpassing January 7 (64.2mm).
Orange City Council also confirmed multiple road closures across the LGA.
Bulgas Road is closed below the wall of Suma Park Dam and Ophir Road is closed at the second crossing.
Other roads closed are as listed:
The wild weather also caused significant power outages across the region. Power lines are down near Mullion Creek with 97 properties affected.
Along the Mitchell Highway there are a further 280 properties impacted from south of Windera to Belgravia due to an unknown outage.
While south of Orange, power lines down at Shadforth, Spring Hill and Guyong are affecting almost 300 properties.
Nearby, Molong experienced flooding in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A flood warning for Molong remains active.
The severe weather is expected to continue with afternoon thunderstorms forecast on Tuesday and a chance of snow on Wednesday before conditions ease.
If you feel an incident is life threatening, contact Triple Zero (000) immediately and the nearest assets can be dispatched.
For emergency assistance during floods or storms, call NSWSES on 132500.
