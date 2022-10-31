A COVID-baby of sorts, Live at Yours was birthed by a musician couple - Vladimir Fanshil and his wife, Eleanor Lyons - in an attempt to keep live music from being swallowed by a digital-only medium.
Mr Fanshil dubs live performances as the "most incredible people glue available to humankind", saying the entire point of the concerts he hosts is to connect people through "emotions without words".
"People are free to just be and experience extraordinary music while physically being in the same place together," he said.
"And to come together for a cause is just the most profound thing as humans that we can do."
Which is why the interactive experience at the Orange Civic Theatre this Wednesday, November 2, is bringing world-class concert pianist to the city, Ukrainian-born Australian, Alexander Gravrylyuk.
This will be the first time he has ever performed in the city of Orange.
While some of his family members and many friends still remain in Ukraine, the musician's father recently fled the war-torn country, with proceeds from the concert directed to the United Ukraine Appeal.
Like hundreds of families currently seeking asylum in Australia, many have recently settled in the Central West of late.
This is also why the world-class pianist has invited families in the region as his personal guests, with Mr Fanshil now hoping to see local residents fill every seat.
"It helps a lot of people when we come together, because they see they're not alone; they feel embraced," he said.
"For a lot of these [Ukrainian] families that have been embraced by the Orange community, they will feel supported, so please come along and overfill the hall to its capacity.
"While it is a country that is so far away, Ukrainian people share our very same values of democracy, family life, education and liberties that we all enjoy [in Australia]."
Along with being a "very hard-working nation", Mr Fanshil - who is of Ukrainian descent - said a similar respect between people and a love for their country, is also shared.
This is why feeling to forced to flee for their own safety from what was "a very beautiful" nation, is just another leg of emotional upheaval for its people.
"It was a wonderful climate in Ukraine and this is part of the tragedy for many of us," Mr Fanshil said.
"What's happening [between Ukraine and Russia] would be like us attacking New Zealand, it's unfathomable; it feels like one arm trying to cut off the other arm, it's quite insane."
Again, this is why money will be ploughed into the United Ukraine Appeal - set up by Mr Fanshil's peer, Alex Vynokur - where each month there is a new focus.
For example, recent donations covered the purchase of additional ambulances on the ground in Ukraine, with cameras installed for extra frontline surveillance.
"This is also why coming together is so significant because it shows just how powerful uniting for the same cause can really be," Mr Fanshil said.
"We want to feel that swell of support on November 2, where we are united as a community, because when we rally together it makes us all that much stronger."
To purchase tickets to the Live at Yours concert starring Alexander Gavrylyuk, head online to the Ticketek website.
The event is supported by Create NSW, with Mr Fanshil to host the interactive concert, commencing 7:30pm.
