La Nina's grip on the colour city will strengthen on Monday, with forecasts of up to 80 millimetres of rain for Orange to end October.
Weatherzone.com upgraded its forecast for Orange on Monday, with a 90 per cent chance of rain on October 31. Initially, the radar suggested anywhere between 20mm to 40mm was possible, however, the forecast now says as much as 80mm could fall.
As of 12pm on October 31, after 9am, 5.4mm had been recorded at the Bureau of Meteorology's main weather station at the Orange Airport.
The upgrade in forecast comes on the back of predictions of snow on Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning.
That cold front coming from the west is being dubbed as a once in 20-year system for early November, and initial forecasts have snow falling as low as 800 metres.
Mount Canobolas sits at just below 1400m in elevation, while the Orange CBD is around the 850m mark.
To 9am on October 31, 147.5mm of rain has been recorded this month already.
There's also a sheep graziers warning in place for cold temperatures, showers and westerly winds on Monday and Tuesday, October 31 and November 1.
The warning, which includes Orange and surrounding areas, says there is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to the harsh conditions.
