The march may have been cancelled but rain couldn't dampen the spirits of those attending the NAIDOC Week launch at Orange Function Centre.
Community members gathered to escape the wet and celebrate the official opening ceremony on Monday (October 31).
The crowd witnessed heartfelt speeches, the Waga-l-dhaany dance group, a junior awards ceremony and to top it all off, a beautiful rendition of "I am Australian" by the youth choir.
Jayanna Dixon took out the prestigious Young Black and Deadly award with renowned First Nations artist Jason French saying Miss Dixon was a worthy recipient.
"This young lady has actually achieved a whole lot in a short time," Mr French said.
"I've known her and the family for some time. It's been great to watch her grow into a strong young woman, a future leader of this community.
"It's a spinoff from our community awards. The idea came about 11 years ago to recognise our junior award winners [as well]."
Young Female and Male Sports Person of the Year awards were also given out to Paityn Klaare-Smith and Adam Gollan respectively.
Orange City Council Deputy Mayor and NAIDOC Week committee chairman Gerald Power said First Nations people had come a long way and challenged audience members to embrace the 2022 theme.
"Get up, stand up, show up. It really reverberates with where we are," Mr Power said.
"In 1972 the theme was Advance Australia Where? When you look at where we are now in 2022, over the years we as a nation, we as a people have been continuously moving forward.
"This is where we are, this is who we are. We are people who are proud, people who have been part of this amazing continent for 50,000 years.
"I want to say thank you to all those amazing people on the committee that have been planning this since January. This is an opportunity to celebrate culture in Orange.
"We've been doing it for well over 20 years and it never ceases to amaze me the amount of input that has come from people."
Mayor Jason Hamling also took to the stage and encouraged people to get involved with a week's worth of activities planned.
"It's been a while since we've had a NAIDOC Week because of the pandemic so it's great to see everyone back," he said.
"It would have been great to have the street march into Robertson Park but this is fantastic. There are so many events this week to attend so I encourage everyone to get out and enjoy what has been put on."
