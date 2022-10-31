Central Western Daily
Future First Nations leaders on show as NAIDOC Week celebrations begin

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
October 31 2022
The march may have been cancelled but rain couldn't dampen the spirits of those attending the NAIDOC Week launch at Orange Function Centre.

