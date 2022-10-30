Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

BOIDC wrap up: Mac Webster's 57 and 2/12 helps CYMS defeat Bathurst City Redbacks

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated October 30 2022 - 5:01am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Mac Webster entered the field of play, the equation was simple.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.