When Mac Webster entered the field of play, the equation was simple.
His side were five wickets for not many, so it was head down and play the ball as it comes.
Equations are all the talented all-rounder's been thinking about recently as he ends his HSC exams this week with physics and chemistry.
So with so much preparation, it's no wonder he was the man for the occasion, hitting 57 as CYMS fought back to post 8/193 in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) competition before bowling out Bathurst City Redbacks for 10/143 to secure its first win of the season.
"We were in a little bit of trouble ... we lost a lot of wickets early, the pitch was soft and doing a bit so there was some difficulty getting started," Webster said.
"I just tried to stay calm and play the balls as I saw them - I had confidence in playing my shots."
Pairing with Dave Neil (22) and Charlie Tink (36), Webster was able to add respectability to the CYMS total before doing his work with the ball.
Claiming City's opening batsman Cohen Schubert (14) and Michael Tobin (0), the youngster did what good opening bowlers do, by dismantling the top order.
Jamie Austin (2/18), Hugh Le Lievre (3/34) and Joey Coughlan (3/31) - against his old side - did the rest of the damage.
With CYMS yet to play a full game before October 29, Webster said the relief was definitely there for his side at Wade Park.
"It felt very good (to get a game in), it's been frustrating for a lot of the boys given it's round four now and we've only had one full game," he said.
While the 2022/23 season is Webster's second for CYMS, it may also be his last as the Kinross student looks likely to start university in Sydney next year.
The all-rounder said the advice he's received off CYMS' experienced heads has held him in good stead for the future and this season.
"I've really enjoyed it, there's lots of really great people at the club like Dave Neil and Hugh Le Lievre who've played cricket for a lot longer than I have and know a lot more about the game - this season there's also been new faces like Joe (Coughlan). It's a good club culture at CYMS, very positive."
After impressing in his first appearance for the 2022/23 season, Webster explained there won't be any particular individual goals for him, just thriving off the time he has left with the club.
"I'll try and enjoy the games I do get to play given the HSC and leaving school this year - hopefully if I'm playing with freedom and a positive mindset, the runs and wickets will come," he said.
In the other BOIDC results Cavaliers defeated Bathurst City Colts by 119 runs, Orange City secured a bonus-point victory by chasing down Centennials Bulls total of 7/127 in 20 overs. Rugby Union defeated Centrals by 8 wickets while St Pat's had the same result against ORC.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
