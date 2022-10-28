When Murray Paterson started dream cricket in 2010, it would've been hard to predict the event would have two years in the wilderness.
That's what the beast of a global pandemic can do.
But fear not, the Orange Rotary Club event returned on October 27 and with so many smiles on faces you can tell students around Orange and Molong were ecstatic. Some players even withstood the rain outside to keep participating along with enjoying the company of Thor from Sydney Thunder.
Dream cricket started in 2010 and was the brain child of Paterson after observing its origins at Bowral in 2008.
"It's about providing opportunities for special needs kids to play cricket related activities," he said.
"Those activities include modified bowling, batting and fielding drills to develop their skills and at the same time have a fun day.
"It gives students who normally don't get the chance to represent their school the opportunity to do that and get a medal for participation."
So why cricket?
It all started in America with the movement disorder foundation, an organisation that helps people with movement disorders live better lives.
A representative from the foundation noticed the correlation between baseball and cricket and from there an idea was born.
"The foundation helped cricketers identify how to modify the sport so every kid can succeed in playing these activities," Mr Paterson explained.
When Orange first hosted an event 100 students attended from various schools, and the momentum hasn't changed 12 years on.
Schools in attendance at Wade Park on October 27 were Calare Public School, Orange Public School, Bletchington Public School, Bowen Public School, Glenroi Heights Public School, Anson Street School and Molong Central School.
Mr Paterson said the same level of excitement perpetuates with every edition.
"They come up each year and say when do we get a medal?," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
