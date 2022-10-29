The Western Women's Regional League has come to an end, and while it may not have been a grand final, Saturday's night's clash between Orange Eagles and Dubbo Rams had all the billing to be an important decider.
Undefeated from the opening two rounds, both sides were top of the table in what would decide the first placed finisher.
The Rams managed to go home with bragging rights for the competition with a 105-75 victory in one of the more dominant second half performances at Sir Neville Howse Stadium with Ainsley Holmes a particular standout for the away side.
"We are stoked, that third quarter it was just so good ... we were just unstoppable," Dubbo's Aaliyah Hargreaves said.
After falling behind early, Orange held a tight 24-23 lead after the first quarter before Dubbo turned it on to be up 49-32 at half-time.
Dubbo continued its momentum to be ahead 71-53 at the third quarter before running away with the result in the final stanza.
After wins against Gilgandra and Bathurst in the first two matches, Orange had to deal with the loss of Erin Holmes and Brooke Parish for its final encounter.
Eagles stalwart Jody Thornberry said it was always going to be difficult managing the loss of two important players.
"We've had a really good run so far, we knew it'd be tough because we had two of our keys players out but we gave it everything," she said.
"You can't take anything away from Dubbo, they played a really good game, it was a tough slog but I've enjoyed every second of it."
After many false starts, the October 29 clash brought an end to the inaugural regional league competition and it's one both sides thoroughly enjoyed.
"It was really good to be able to have something for us older players because we're obviously too old to be playing 18s and it's really good to know we've got something to go to and can keep training for that," Thornberry said.
"My daughter has started playing and I'd like to think I can play one season with her so I'll keep trying as long as my body can hold on."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
