Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

City Colts captain Dave Henderson says Bonnor Cup qualifying system needs to be 'ironed out'

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated October 29 2022 - 2:52am, first published 2:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City Colts captain Dave Henderson is frustrated by the Bonnor Cup qualification process his side faces this season.

FIX the system or lose teams - that is the message from frustrated City Colts skipper Dave Henderson as his side had its latest Bonnor Cup qualifier washed-out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.