Central Western Daily
Good News

Orange Christian School's Lucy Grant accepted into National Mathematics Summer School program

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:23am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Grant has been accepted into the National Mathematics Summer School. Picture by Riley Krause.

Lucy Grant will soon take part in a prestigious two week program aimed at developing some of the Australia's brightest young minds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.