Lucy Grant will soon take part in a prestigious two week program aimed at developing some of the Australia's brightest young minds.
The Orange Christian School student was recently accepted into the National Mathematics Summer School, which will take place in Canberra from January 8 and 21.
"The camp is really aimed aiming at exposing HSC students to what maths could look outside of the HSC syllabus and in the future, such as at university," she said.
This opportunity all came about after the year 11 student's extension maths teacher put forward the idea of applying. That was nearly two months ago, with Lucy saying there were a few nerves while she waited.
"Honestly, I didn't really think that I would get in because it's such a prestigious thing," she added.
"There were a little bit of nerves, but it was mainly trying to put it out of my mind and focus on the rest of school."
So how long as the 16-year-old known she's had a knack for numbers? Well, it dates back to primary school when, after finishing year 5, she was accelerated right into year 7.
"Funnily enough it meant coming into year 7 I was a little bit behind because I hadn't done the year 6 course," she said with a smile.
"There was a little bit of catching up, but I was fortunate enough to have a pretty good knack for maths.
"The only real difference was the change in cohort which I was fortunate to have a good group of friends in that year."
As for what it is about the subject she finds so fascinating, Lucy said there were a few things to choose from.
"I really enjoy recognising patterns and I'm pretty okay at just remembering things," she said.
"The intrigue of finding different problems and getting to solve them and expanding your knowledge. That really interests me."
With a few ideas about what kind of industry she would like to work in post-studies, Lucy hoped this upcoming camp would help her make a decision.
"Something that has taken my fancy at the moment has been law commerce, science law degree, maybe even engineering," she said.
"I really enjoy maths and really enjoy English. Putting those together, some kind of law seems like a good opportunity to be engaged in a diverse range of matters and be constantly problem solving.
"I reckon this summer camp will definitely be a good deciding factor in pointing me in the direction of where I want to head in the future."
But before she gets to work on a career, she will have one more task in front of her, that of leading OCS in 2023.
"I was a little bit in disbelief," Lucy said of being named one of the school captains for next year.
"It's a really great honour and something that I hope that I'll be able to do well at and serve the school well.
"Having that higher level of responsibility to stay accountable to yourself and to the school will definitely be a really good life lesson to apply in the future."
The National Mathematics Summer School was established under the joint educational sponsorship of The Australian National University and the Australian Association of Mathematics Teachers in 1969 and has been attended by approximately 3500 students from all states and territories around Australia.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
