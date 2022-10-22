Central Western Daily
Taronga Western Plains Zoo announces black rhino Kufara is pregnant

By Newsroom
October 22 2022 - 3:30am
Sabi and Kufara are two of the black rhinos that can be seen at the zoo. Picture by Hayley Brooks

Dubbo's Taronga Western Plains Zoo is again celebrating its successful role in conservation after it was announced black rhino Kufara is pregnant.

