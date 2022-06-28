Central Western Daily

2021 Australia Census: Orange, NSW increasingly expensive, diverse, divorced, wealthy, and atheist

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated June 29 2022 - 4:11am, first published June 28 2022 - 6:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orange, NSW.

Orange is becoming more expensive, diverse, divorced, wealthy, and atheist, new data from the 2021 Australian census reveals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.