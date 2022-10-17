Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Vipers record a clean sweep against Panorama Platypi in Western Women's Rugby League

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated October 18 2022 - 12:54am, first published October 17 2022 - 9:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vipers have arrived, and in dominant fashion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.