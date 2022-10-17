Vipers have arrived, and in dominant fashion.
Hosting Panorama Platypi in round three of the Western Women's Rugby League, Vipers completed their first clean sweep for the season with all five grades recording wins.
Opens had yet to record a win for the season, and with a 16-4 winning margin at half-time it looked like they were assured victory.
But the defending premiers didn't go away, mounting a fightback. However, Vipers' home ground advantage at Pride Park held them in good stead for a 22-16 victory.
For coach Scott Sullivan, the win provided significant relief after watching his side's efforts go unrewarded in the opening two rounds.
"I was pretty happy, the girls put in heaps of effort on the weekend and got the result they deserved," he said.
"It got pretty close towards the back end and you can play well sometimes and get beaten - I would've been disappointed for them."
The coach said a combination of factors led to an impressive change in result after previously losing to Castlereagh and Wiradjuri.
"It's always hard to put finger on exactly what's turned things around, it's been an ad hoc process putting a team together at the start of the year ... but we were the closest we've been to having a full squad and that helps having most of your players there," he said.
Sullivan added the addition of Tabua Tuinakauvadra was much-needed along with players like Lily Martin and Marley Cardwell stepping up from under 18s.
"Tabua was back on the weekend and she makes a difference, she's an elite level player, really experienced and will get better each week," he said.
"We've been light on in the backs as well but fortunate to have Marley and Lily back up and they've been outstanding ... Christine Sims has also jumped on the wing and some girls backed up in the back row, the 18s have been a huge help."
With a mix of tackling experience and inexperience in the opens side, Sullivan said getting the balance between getting the basics and keeping training engaging has been the key at the start of the season.
The former Orange CYMS premiership winner is himself in his first year of coaching at Vipers with daughter Kiara and wife Jodie playing for the side.
"I love coaching and enjoyed working with this group of girls, they're a great bunch," he said.
"You've got to be flexible as a coach ... in terms of NRL type defence you go in and tackle the ball first, whereas where we're at I want them tacking the player first."
In the other results, Vipers 18s won 34-0 and 16s had a 38-12 victory. The 14s came away with a 26-8 win and 12s were victors in a high-scoring 50-22 result.
