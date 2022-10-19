When the Duntryleague Ladies' Open Tournament was established in 1924, no one could've forecasted the events that'll shape its future.
You'd forgive those for thinking World War I was the end of wars.
But no, World War II came around and meant the tournament wasn't held from 1940 and 1947.
From there, the tournament was uninterrupted. Until 2020.
A global pandemic known as COVID-19, wrecked all plans in 2020 and 2021.
But now, in its 89th year, the tournament will return to the fresh pastures of Duntryleague.
One of the most popular ladies tournaments on the NSW golfing calendar, the event brings players from local, district, metropolitan and interstate clubs.
When Duntryleague's Beryl Pearce opened entrants in late April, it only lasted a month before the 200-player cap was reached.
Pearce herself is closing in on 40 years of play, having started in 1985.
Back then, according to Pearce, it was work all night and then straight onto the golf course with 'little sleep', although times have now changed slightly.
The first swing for this year's tournament will be on October 24 and end October 26.
With Monday edging close, it's time to look at who's who.
Duntryleague's Susan Fenwick, Sally Kay, Jo Hunter and Louise Stevens will be among the short-priced favourites with handicaps under 10. Lee Pickett from Wentworth Golf Club and Katrina Ferris of Bathurst are also among the contenders with handicaps of 9.
Outsiders Jenny Taylor, Morag Irons (North Ryde), Debbie Nunn (Wakehurst), Gail Pottenger, Carol Robinson and Jane Shirlow (Kiama) will also battle for glory with low handicaps.
Monday and Tuesday are stroke, handicap and stableford events played across four grades with each boasting a perpetual title.
Division one is the ladies' open tournament and at the last outing in 2019, Duntry's Susan Fenwick took out the title.
Also that year, the division two trophy, the Falcon Hughes Salver, was won by Lesley Stephenson of Massey Park.
Division three plays for the Cush Hardy-Johnston Salver and Duntry president Pauline Jani took out that title last time around.
Dianne Davis-Rice from Wakehurst was the Betty Rich Bowl winner in division four.
The Wednesday event is an 18 hole foursomes.
This year's tournament will also have a long list of sponsors that include Orange City Council, Dudley Private Hospital, The Orange Ex-Services Club, Angullong Wines, Miss Mary Mac, The Oriana Orange, Monday Early Birds, Balmoral Orchards, Duntryleague Golf Centre, Lou & Ann Stevens and Beryl Pearce.
"Sponsorship is a big part of the tournament's success and the generosity of local businesses is greatly appreciate," tournament secretary Beryl Pearce said.
"Tournaments such as Duntryleague Ladies' Open do not evolve by themselves, with a great deal of pre-planning going into the event by the tournament director Maria Crawford and myself, all under the guidance of president Pauline Jani and captain Gay Stone."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.