Guyra Super Spuds, Bellingen Magpies, Wallerawang Warriors, Portland Colts, Lithgow Bears.
What do they all have in common? In 2022, these clubs failed to form a first grade rugby league side.
I could go on, the list is endless.
And with that, New South Wales Rugby League (NSWRL) has a serious problem on its hands.
Is it one that can be fixed?
It's a fair question in the current climate.
Technology has taken over the world. Tik Tok is a phenomenon, and easily addictive. I need to delete it.
But anyway, back to the subject.
Let's get down to where it all starts: junior development.
It's a hot topic at the moment after NSWRL - from five years of trying - introduced new regulations relating to competitive ages and tackling.
To accompany these changes, the influential organisation thought it convenient to put out a press release with a fluffy bunch of quotes from NSW state of origin coaches Brad Fittler and Kylie Hilder supporting the news.
If you haven't read about the changes, Orange CYMS and Bloomfield Tigers presidents Craig Piper Jason Greenhalgh offered their thoughts.
By 2026, under 13s will be the starting point for competitive rugby league while next season tackling won't come in until halfway through under 7s after it was introduced midway through under 6s this year via the TackleReady program.
The TackleReady program has its purpose, no doubt about it.
But at a time when concussion is one of the biggest talking points in support, wouldn't it be smarter to see correct defensive techniques implemented in youngsters as early as possible?
NSWRL has access to data, and will lean on that when looking to support the change. But, sometimes, common sense should prevail.
But common sense isn't common.
Clubs have already started to oppose this change, with South Sydney Juniors apparently holding a meeting earlier this week where they voted no to the mandatory changes.
Grafton Ghosts Junior Rugby League offered a hard stance on its Facebook, referring to the changes as a 'woke solution'.
"The earlier players develop their technique (at lighter body weights and slower velocity) the safer the game will become," the post read.
"The majority of head injuries we see in the senior grades come from a player committing to a tackle and placing their heads on the wrong side/wrong position ... the more the kids practice tackling with both shoulders the better equipped they will be to avoid this situation.
"There are dedicated competitions for Touch & Oz Tag that allow the kids to play other non-contact codes."
Now onto the competitive age.
This is where the real divide between metro and country competitions is evident.
Perhaps the most interesting argument around this is travel, and it's a problem in Group 10 junior rugby league.
In this competition, teams are travelling over two hours one-way for games. They've been doing that this year in the non-competitive under 10s competition, however forfeits haven't been unusual.
If over a four hour round trip is required for a match with no result, how many parents are going to be keen for that?
Compare that to Sydney's metro competitions where travel is at an absolute minimum and isn't as much of a concern.
It's no wonder so many argue there's a Sydney bias with NSWRL as some still live for the days before the merger with Country Rugby League.
There's no denying the competitive edge of a player has kicked in by the time they're 12 or 13. Let's be real, for most it's from the time they complete their first side step or grubber kick.
When kids are in Year 6, they've played competitive sport at school. So what's the point of not playing competitive on the weekend?
Parents and coaches will continue to keep score anyway - so I ask again, what is the point?
The mighty Ghosts were strong on this change too.
"Kids have to learn to win and lose, it's an integral part in preparation for life, which is never easy," the Facebook post continued.
"You've got to learn how to lose, it's going to happen repeatedly in your future."
The post also provides a link to a petition calling for a stop to these changes - it's received over 6,000 signatures.
The metro bias of rugby league hasn't been isolated to these changes.
2022's Koori Knockout was a refreshing watch for many.
Over the past few years I've suffered from a serious problem known as bunker fatigue and loved its absence at the tournament.
But the most glaring discussion point from the tournament came from Latrell Mitchell's comments about an absence of NRL scouts.
It's no secret that Indigenous players have skills about them that can't be coached - the master coach Wayne Bennett is strong on that. An opportunity has been missed for clubs, although it must be noted St George Illawarra Dragons CEO Ryan Webb was present at the competition.
In an interview with The Roar, the legendary Dean Widders provided an interesting insight into rugby league's health in the bush and the identification of indigenous athletes.
Widders is all about investment, patience and support for players from regional areas.
Former Wellington Cowboy AJ Davis, player of the tournament in the Koori Knockout, is someone Widders compares to a player like Cody Walker.
Growing up in Kempsey - one of the great rugby league nurseries - Davis had all the talent but 'didn't have the support and environment to help (him) adapt to the pressure of playing in the NRL' according to Widders.
He said coming from the bush to the city at a young age doesn't help. The size of players in the city becomes too hard to overcome. And simply, the adjustment from country to sky-scrapers and egos is difficult.
Widders himself didn't move from Armidale to Sydney until he was 18, and had matured enough to handle the pressures.
Once again this comes down to development. For some NRL clubs, their junior development systems are a joke, and it's no wonder there's been such a gap growing in the competition.
The Panthers have tapped into the wealth of talent in the Central West - look at their progression.
Canterbury are opening their eyes to the North Coast, and it's a common belief they'll mirror what Penrith look like with Gus at the helm.
So as the NRL looks to expand, it's time for NSWRL to get serious.
Investment into the Peter McDonald Premiership was a start, albeit a clunky and rushed one. And even it requires further changes. But senior competitions are only the beginning.
I say again - it's time to get serious.
Get serious about rugby league in the bush. Get serious about dying clubs. And get serious about junior development.
Clubs are opposed to these junior rugby league changes.
It's time to listen to those in the know - because rugby league's heart doesn't belong to Sydney.
It belongs to all of NSW.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
