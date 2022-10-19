All-but-two trees on the Lords Place South Concept strip came crashing down on Wednesday night, infuriating business owners and radically altering the street's appearance.
About eight Orange City Council employees and four private contractors worked between 8pm and 5am to complete the job, despite several hours of rain.
Seven trees were felled by electric chainsaws - more than double the number initially indicated by council staff, after plans were leaked on Wednesday.
Customers at Good Eddy cafe reported being dismayed, angry, and embarrassed. Owner Maddy Howell said: "I'm just so upset ... The way [the street now] looks pretty much sums it all up: terrible."
A spokesperson for council declined to say when the greenery would be replaced, but noted: "At the end, the number of trees in the block will be almost doubled to 28."
Tree removals were never publicised as part of the street's 'beautification' plan. Businesses were not informed of the work until a few hours before it began.
Council voted to approve the controversial Lords Place overhaul about 9pm, Tuesday. Workers begin marking tarmac and laying out cones before 5am the following day.
Business owners filed a petition with council attempting to stop proceedings at the eleventh-hour, with many adamant underhanded tactics were behind the decision to begin work in the dead of night.
"The trees council is proposing to destroy are the flashpoint but not the focus. It is the lack of consultation combined with the detrimental affected it will have on many businesses," the petition says.
"We put council on notice that we, together with our neighbours, are considering our next legal steps in this matter. Any further works ... will be done so with notice of our intention."
The document - attached below for reference - was sent to council staff early Wednesday. It carries signatures from 44 residents, and representatives for the following 16 businesses:
Hogs Breath, Cute-icles, Movement Evolution, Botanica Flora, Parlour, Snap Fitness, Starchem Pharmacy, Blowes, Good Eddy, Umi-Bo, Alfios, Aidacare, RIS, R&H, and Mane.
