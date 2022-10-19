Central Western Daily
WATCH: Fury as trees demolished on Lords Place, Orange

William Davis
William Davis
Updated October 19 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 9:30pm
All-but-two trees on the Lords Place South Concept strip came crashing down on Wednesday night, infuriating business owners and radically altering the street's appearance.

