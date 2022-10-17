While Brett Causer's injury is one of the biggest tragedy's of this year's BOIDC competition, an even bigger tragedy may be that his end of season average reads 0. At the top of the order, the Orange City captain earned player of the match honours against City Colts with 83 off 92, but retiring hurt means he's effectively not out and his score won't go to an average unless he returns to the field this year. That seems highly unlikely after the opener dislocated his knee. Nonetheless, Causer will open the batting for our side this week.