The opening round of the Bathurst Orange Inter District competition (BOIDC) has finally arrived.
While it may not have been the round one we were promised that included a mouth-watering St Pat's vs Rugby derby - round two still had its highlights.
As expected, with rain causing havoc throughout the region, two games didn't go ahead and in the matches played, the bowlers dominated.
So without further ado, it's time to introduce a column that's designed to be the most controversial discussion point of BOIDC: our team of the week. A column by the experts, for the experts.
Will you agree with it? Who knows.
So let's rip in.
While Brett Causer's injury is one of the biggest tragedy's of this year's BOIDC competition, an even bigger tragedy may be that his end of season average reads 0. At the top of the order, the Orange City captain earned player of the match honours against City Colts with 83 off 92, but retiring hurt means he's effectively not out and his score won't go to an average unless he returns to the field this year. That seems highly unlikely after the opener dislocated his knee. Nonetheless, Causer will open the batting for our side this week.
His partner, Henry Shoemark, had City shaking in their boots on Saturday, with a quickfire 62 off 64 to start his side's innings on the right note. Unfortunately Shoemark had no support and his dismissal at 6/97 spelled the beginning of the end.
It's likely with this side, the bowlers aren't getting past the top four. Slattery and Brien both scored hundreds for St Pat's on the weekend in the most dominant result of the round against Centrals.
We needed a keeper in this side too so St Pat's opener Andrew Brown will shuffle down the order while City's Ed Morrish starts our bowling heavy side. The left-arm seamer came in at 5 for City on the weekend and only managed 6 but his bowling was outstanding with 2/14 off 5.
It's only round two and we think this might be the best bowling line-up to feature in our team of the week column this season.
Six of BOIDC's best will battle for overs, and there might not be many on offer because this side will bowl teams out early.
Skelly started his Orange City career in fine form with 3/35, wrestling back momentum for his side. And while he only managed one with the bat, there's plenty come there too. Qureshi was the man doing the damage for Bathurst City Redback's lower order, also coming away with three wickets while Matthew Holmes (3/22) was equally as impressive for the opposition.
Matthew Fearnley did what Matthew Fearnley does against Centrals, nibbling away with 3/26 as the veteran quick destroyed Centrals' top order. David Rogerson will come in at legs eleven after securing figures of 3/14 from 7 overs to be City Colts' best bowler.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.