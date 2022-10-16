A brilliant innings of 67 from Cooper Brien has helped Central West Wranglers to a 41-run Plan B Regional Bash victory over Western Plains Outlaws on Sunday.
Brien's innings at No.1 Oval was the highlight for the visitors as the Wranglers made 5/147 from their 20 overs before Lachlan Skelly took four wickets to bowl the Outlaws out for 106.
Following the match, Wranglers skipper Ryan Peacock admitted he felt his side set up the win in the opening parts of the match.
"That's probably the best win we've had against these boys since I've been playing," he said.
"It's good to win in Dubbo as well because it's always a tough trip out here."
Outlaws coach Jason Ryan knows his side wasn't at their best but said there are still some positives to take out of the game.
"It was tough, they got away from us early," he said.
"That first over went for 15 so it didn't set the tone well, I thought we did well to restrict them to 147.
"They were probably looking at 180 so it was a really good fight back to keep them to that.
"But we weren't good enough with the bat, we fell away in the middle against the spinners."
Things started off brilliantly for the Wranglers as they took 12 runs from the first over before Mat Skinner removed Peacock for 5 the following over.
Peacock's dismissal brought Brien to the crease and the 18-year-old was on fire the bat hitting the Outlaws all around the ground.
Some clever death bowling from Henry Railz ended Brien's innings and also removed Sam Macpherson to restrict the Wranglers to 5/147.
The Outlaws' run chase got off to a slow start as Mikey McNamara was removed by Mitch Taylor for 2 before Chris Morton and Marty Jeffrey set about building the innings.
Morton eventually fell for 24 with Skelly trapping him in front before Jeffery and Railz were both dismissed shortly after.
The Outlaws never really got back into the game from there as they lost regular wickets on their way to being bowled out for 106.
One of the younger players in the Wranglers side, Brien's knock was something Peacock believes could become a common occurrence.
"He's been absolutely whacking them, even last year he was looking really good," he said.
"He is starting to mature as a batsman, it's really impressive."
In his first game as a Wrangler, Skelly was brilliant at deceiving the Outlaws batters and his skipper knows they've found a strong spin option.
"He's pretty smart, he's played some pretty decent cricket so it's good to have someone like him on your side," he said.
On the other hand, Ryan felt the Outlaws shot themselves in the foot by regularly losing wickets.
"It was a slow, low wicket and we knew the spinners would play a big part," he said.
"We just didn't give them enough respect and gave them too many wickets.
"We needed to have some wickets up our sleeve so we could go at the end."
With both sides set to be in action once again next weekend, Ryan knows the Outlaws will improve.
"We have a couple of blokes who were unavailable this week who are available next week," he said.
"We will probably bring another two or three back into our side.
"It's still open for us, if we play well and win two games of cricket then it's on.
"We are going to Bathurst with every intention of winning two games of cricket and playing well."
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
