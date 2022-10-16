Charlie Greer is looking to help fill the void of a couple of key departures for South Wagga after linking with the club.
The 22-year-old right-arm pace bowler has joined the Blues from Orange Cavaliers.
He was part of the grand final losses in both the one-day and Twenty20 competitions last season, where he took 19 wickets at an average of 22.8 across both formats.
After moving for university, Greer travelled back from Wagga last season to play in Orange.
However after a change of employment he decided to make the switch.
"I kept playing in Orange last summer travelling back but decided as I'm here for another five or six years that I had better get into," Greer said.
"I'm pretty excited to be starting with a new club and a premier club as well.
"It will be good to see how I can match it down here and interested to see the difference in the quality between the central west and Wagga."
He linked with the Blues due to a football link with Luke Gerhard.
Blues coach Joel Robinson is happy to have him on board.
"I think he'll be a good, honest first grade cricketer, which will be good for us," Robinson said.
"He looks like a bit of a hard-hitting batter who bowls as well.
"He's here for a couple of years which will be good."
There is expected to be a number of changes to South Wagga's line up following on from their premiership success.
Brian Lawrence Medal winner Blake Harper leads the list, with younger brother Noah also joining him, with Riverina representative Brayden Ambler, Connor McGinn and Nathan Butt are all not expected to play.
There are also doubts over Jake Scott's availability however with Warren Clunes back in action, Hayden Watling returning from Kooringal Colts and Nathan Cooke back from a knee injury, Robinson is confident they will still have a strong line up.
The Wagga Cricket season was supposed to start on Saturday but has been pushed back due to the wet weather.
South Wagga are now set to start their title defence taking on Wagga RSL in the first round of Twenty20s on October 29.
St Michaels will face Kooringal Colts while Wagga City are set to take on Lake Albert.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.