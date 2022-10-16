SOME players take their time to work their way into a new cricket season while others bring their best right from the outset.
St Pat's Old Boys duo Cooper Brien and Connor Slattery firmly cemented themselves in the latter category with their match-winning double century partnership on Saturday against Centrals at Riawena Oval.
Brien hit 108 and Slattery brought up 101 for the Saints to take them to 4-269 at the end of their 40 overs before Pat's had the hosts all out for 100 before the 30 over mark.
The Saints pair belted 15 fours and seven sixes between them as they took their side from 1-23 to 2-230, where Brien was finally dismissed by Angus Norton.
It's Slattery's fourth BOIDC century while for Brien it's his breakthrough first grade ton after being dismissed twice on 79 last season.
Brien was also involved in last season's biggest BOIDC stand for a second wicket (179, alongside Nic Broes) and Saturday's latest effort already surpasses the largest partnership of the 2021-22 season (204, Shaun Grenfell and Shaun Churchill for Orange City).
Brien said it was great to see satisfying to see his efforts at training over the past few months bear fruit so early.
"It was a great day. It's been a pretty big pre-season for me so it was nice to get out there and get some runs early. Batting with Connor is always good. He's got such a good head for the game," he said.
"It's been a two month build up to our first game so it was definitely a good feeling to get those runs on the board early."
Centrals won the toss and elected to field, which looked like a decent decision after Andrew Brown (14) was dismissed.
Remaining opener Slattery was joined by Brien at the crease and the pair got to work sending the ball to all corners of Riawena Oval.
No Centrals bowlers was spared from the onslaught.
Daryl Kennewell's economy of 5.12 would be the best of the seven bowlers who tried their best to break the partnership.
Brine raced to his century first, at better than a run-a-ball, and by the time Adam Shepherd caught him off Norton's bowling there had been plenty of damage done.
Slattery then reached his century before skipper Adam Ryan (15) and himself fell in quick succession towards the end of the 40 overs.
Aijdan Mannering (3-47) picked up three of Centrals' four wickets.
The pursuit from Centrals was shaky from the outset as the hosts fell to 5-36 on the back of an excellent day with the ball for Saints' opening pair Mitch Taylor (2-22) and Matt Fearnley (3-25).
Graeme Judge (31 not out) and Shashwat Adhikari (18) hung around for a while in the middle order but the early losses had left Centrals with far too much to do.
