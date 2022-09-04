Environmental "vandalism" is wreaking havoc on a critical Orange ecosystem, volunteers say.
The Ploughmans Wetlands Care Group reports fishermen are intentionally trampling plants at the site to access prohibited areas, causing "significant damage."
Advertisement
"The dense vegetation ... plays an essential role in absorbing nutrients and other pollutants from water which is destined for storm water harvesting for Orange's drinking water," chairman Neil Jones said.
"It also provides an important habitat for native birds and aquatic life which breed and thrive in the Wetlands."
There are currently three platforms designated for fishing. Jones said public signs identifying these spots are also frequently defaced and damaged:
"[We] are dismayed at the irresponsible actions of some children, teenagers and adults, who clearly do not realise or care about the environmental damage they are doing."
Orange City Council mayor Jason Hamling has proposed installing temporary fencing for six months to allow vegetation to regenerate over Spring and Summer.
The plan would also see vandalised signs replaced and new notices saying "NO ACCESS AND NO FISHING" installed.
"The reeds are getting trashed ... we're just trying to keep people off," Hamling told the Central Western Daily.
The Ploughmans Wetlands Care Group says it is not looking for an outright ban on fishing, and hopes the proposed measures will "support responsible" use.
"[It is] very popular for walking, cycling, and bird watching, as well as a place to picnic and rest and enjoy the beautiful environment," Jones said.
"It is a wonderful Council asset to be enjoyed and respected by the whole community."
Fishing was first allowed at the wetlands in early 2020, amid the first COVID lockdown.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.