A host of Orange masters hockey players have been rewarded with selection for NSW at the 2022 Australian Championships.
Held this year in Cairns on September 21 - October 1 for the women and the Gold Coast on September 24 - October 8 for the men.
With the women going through an exhaustive state trialling process for selection, whereas the men are selected on their performance at their respective three-day state age championships held throughout the year at various venues.
"We would currently have the most amount of players selected to represent, that I can remember, for some years as well as numerous shadow players, on standby," Orange Mens Masters president Wayne Newton said.
It is a great reward for the players after many years of playing and training. As well as participating each weekend a lot of the masters players, both men and women, also contribute to the local competition in various rolls, ie administration, coaching, umpiring and mentoring junior players and umpires.
In preparation for the championships the group have been training under the eye of well-respected coach Lindl Taylor, and all of the players really appreciate her input and guidance.
The women's squad will also have in Cairns the company of several administrators from Orange in Jane Rowlands, Michelle Stevenson and Sam Vennard.
From these championships player put themselves in the mix to be selected to represent Australia at various tournaments held next year.
Players selected this year are
