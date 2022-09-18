Central Western Daily
Orange player set to represent NSW at the 2022 Australian Championships

By Wayne Newton
Updated September 18 2022 - 12:51am, first published 12:36am
David Milne, Darryl Kennewell, Craig Rochester, Kerrie Wood, Deb Orrock, Adam Hurford, Wayne Newton, Darryn Marjoram. Picture by Lachlan Harper

A host of Orange masters hockey players have been rewarded with selection for NSW at the 2022 Australian Championships.

