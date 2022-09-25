When Mother Nature looks down on the Western Women's Rugby League competition, it delivers.
In beautiful conditions at Henry Lawson Oval, Grenfell, Woodbridge kicked off its under 18s campaign with a convincing 46-14 victory over Panorama Platypi, to start its season in the perfect way.
Halfback Jorja Simpson was in full control for the winning side, scoring a double and recording a number of assists in tandem with five-eighth Lily Holmes.
While attack was its strong point, Woodbridge's defence on the line was a highlight in the first half, keeping the score to 26-4.
For coach Troy Gosper, the most impressive aspect came from their cohesion considering it's been an interrupted pre-season.
"We defended really well, a lot of the girls have played together before but we haven't had a real good preparation," he said.
"We've had to cancel training and a lot have work so preparation wasn't as good as I'd like it.
"I wasn't happy with conceding a couple of late tries but the rest of it was good, I think we're in for a good year."
With his side somewhat switching off right at the end, Gosper believes the key to managing that will come from experience.
"I want to work mainly on our outside defence, there's a few girls there that haven't played before, once they work it out we'll be good all over the field," he added.
While the game finished with a dominant scoreline, Panorama will be pleased with their second half effort where they managed to wrestle back some momentum in the middle of the field.
Platypi coach Shan Foley remained upbeat despite the first round loss.
"It's not the result we wanted but a positive start," she said.
"There's lots to work on - we can identify what we did wrong and go from there.
"We had a lot of girls play up an age too since we were short today and a lot of 16s girls just joined us in 18s so it's pretty much a whole new team. We mixed up positions a bit today, tried to find what we work with and I think there's a lot there for sure."
One positive for Panorama came from an impressive try to Bella Luka in the corner of a cross-kick and Foley agreed there's still a lot to be encouraged about.
"They've definitely got the skill, it's just piecing it together will be the challenge," she said.
"I'm confident we'll come back stronger."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
