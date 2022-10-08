When it comes to rugby league World Cup records, James Wynne's is up there.
The former Orange Hawks and CYMS half made two appearances for France in the 2008 tournament and was instrumental in their 36-18 win over Scotland, finishing with man of the match honours.
Unfortunately, his side's 42-6 loss to Fiji was costly individually with Wynne suffering a dislocated elbow.
The injury occurred 12 minutes into the game, at the hands of a younger Ashton Sims, ironically the two completed a photo shoot in the lead up to the game.
The comprehensive loss meant the French didn't progress after Scotland defeated Fiji in the final game.
Having played in France for six years after a six-game career with the Newcastle Knights, Wynne became eligible for the country through residency.
Reflecting on his World Cup appearances in the lead up to the 2022 World Cup, Wynne said the return home to Australia in 2008 was one of the most rewarding aspects of his time with the Tricolores.
"After living in France for some time, the chance to come back and play footy in Australia was really cool," he said.
"I was excited about that and then the first game win at Canberra against Scotland was awesome.
"It was a disappointing end to the tournament but it was still great to be around the boys and we stayed there until the end."
Wynne will watch on this year as France play off in a pool that contains Greece, England and Samoa.
And he's been keeping tabs on their progress through consistent communication with the side's coaching consultant and Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson, with the two spending time together at Toulouse Olympique.
"They're in camp at the moment and I've been in contact with Robbo, he's told me what they're up to, they've played a couple of warm up games and are going OK," he said.
"With two French teams in this season of Super League they should be be stronger this year, I believe they're excited and will go OK, it's a tough pool though.
"With both Toulouse and Catalans in the Super League they'd be used to (English) conditions, it'll be good for them. Robbo just commented on the general vibe of the group, what the attitude was like and how excited they are to represent their country - all of that stuff is quite big with him."
Wynne added the build up to the World Cup experience is like no other, with plenty of emphasis on pride in the jersey.
"We actually had a good lead up, and did some altitude training in the French Alps, we spent 10 days up there in a training camp which was amazing, it was a beautiful, incredible spot to train.
"They always have a few older players involved, players who've represented France, so you have a few dinners and speeches and they talk about what it meant to them and the good memories they had about representing their country."
And with such a strong support base, predominantly in the south of France, there's more than enough reasons for the side to represent the jersey with pride.
"They're very patriotic and proud of their country," Wynne said.
"Catalans support base is excellent and that's the reason why they won the initial Super League bid - that's the reason they're where they are now because they invested in them.
"Rugby league supporters in the south of France are very passionate and loyal, they'll take any chance to get around their team.
"We used to get some great crowds for any tests played in the south so it was nothing to get 20,000 to Catalans stadium, they're passionate and it's definitely growing."
As a Toulouse old boy, Wynne also played close attention to their season in the Super League, having been a former team-mate of head coach Sylvain Houles as well.
Despite the club's relegation to the Championship in an unsuccessful season, there's been plenty of discussion throughout France and England about keeping Toulouse in the top tier to perpetuate the growth of rugby league in the region.
Wynne believes keeping two French teams in the Super League would be a beneficial move.
"There's a lot of talented young rugby players over there, rugby union is obviously a lot bigger but when they can get a hold of those talented young rugby players and attract them to play high level rugby league that's where you can get them across or get them a bit younger and keep them," he explained.
"There's some fantastic talent over there."
While Wynne did admit he'd 'love to be there' for the World Cup campaign and did float the question to Robinson about joining them, he's got plenty of faith in the coaching team, having played against head coach Laurent Frayssinous.
"He used to be an assistant coach with the French team while I was there, I know Laurent really well," he said.
"He's technically quite good, and a great student of the game. He's spent a long time as assistant coach under some really good coaching, I think he's a really good appointment."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
