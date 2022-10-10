14 years is a long time in rugby union, so it's no surprise there was plenty of emotion for Josh Tremain in his NSW Country return.
Stepping out on to the field at Adelaide would've brought a sense of déjà vu for the front-rower after making his debut for the Cockatoos at the same location in 2008.
On this occasion, he had seven Central West team-mates by his side, comparatively in 2008 he only had Bathurst's Adam Dwyer in the squad with CSU student, now Channel 9 reporter, Charles Croucher, a late inclusion as well.
For the man they call 'Blocker', his return was one that brought plenty of emotion after originally being called up to the squad last year with COVID ruining his chances.
"It was very similar to the last time I played, it's always been run very professionally - (managers) Matt Waterford and Scott McKellar ran an exceptional show," he said.
"I'd forgotten how much I missed it, that was a huge thing for me, I forgot how much fun it is and to play with such quality players was a bit surreal to be honest. To be back in there, I couldn't be happier."
While there were plenty of smiles for the Country crew, their campaign couldn't have started worse.
Flight cancellations on arrival to the airport put them behind schedule with the squad flying out at 10pm, after the planned departure was for 9am.
Despite missing training that night, the Cockatoos were off to a quality start, winning 55-10 against Tasmania.
After being rested for the game, Tremain's biggest honour came in the next fixture against Queensland Outback Barbarians when he was named vice-captain.
"The coach at breakfast pulled me aside and said he wanted to speak with me, I thought 'ah here we go', I didn't know what to expect," he laughed.
"Then he said I was starting and vice-captain - I was shocked, absolutely humbled and determined to make a good job of it. It was unreal, one of the best feelings I've had."
Country came away with a 25-14 win over the Barbarians and continued their momentum in the next game to defeat their Qld Country counterparts 26-13 to win the Country Cup.
Success put the Cockatoos in another Australian Rugby Shield final and Tremain admitted to being quite emotional when presented his jersey by legendary team-mate Paulie Tuala.
"I was very close (to tears) when we did jersey presentations, each morning we'd do one before a game so it's a big occasion with the Corellas there too," he said.
"There was a lot of emotions."
The front-rower added a lot of that came from being in Country colours again after many years in the wilderness.
"It came from them believing in me and to be finally back in the system - it's such a good culture, good fun and played at a high level that's very professional," he explained.
"It couldn't be run any better and to be asked to help lead the boys on the paddock was unbelievable."
Coming up against a strong ACT/SNSW side in the final, the latter was out to a 15-0 lead after 20 minutes and were up 27-12 by half-time.
Country dragged it back to 34-31 and had a chance to level up proceedings after 80 minutes, however the penalty attempt missed its target with no chance of extra-time.
Tremain believed his side were more than deserving of a win but it wasn't to be.
"I felt we were the best side there but just got pipped at the post, we had plenty of chances to win it ... but it didn't go our way," he said.
"We would've loved that cherry on top ... in saying that there was some quality sides there."
While it was a disappointing end, Tremain said having his mother, father, sister, nephew and girlfriend around was a 'really good' support while playing with seven Central West team-mates added another sense of joy.
"It was unreal to share that experience with them and to play alongside them in a different culture and at a different level, all the boys shone," he said.
Tremain added it wasn't too hard to blow the cobwebs out making an appearance for Central West against the Lloyd McDermott invitational side before the national championships.
"I tried my best to keep my fitness up with running but it's hard to mimic a game. I'm glad we did that hit out against the Lloydies, it gave me confidence," he said.
"Despite that, when you're down there and have that sunburnt orange jersey on, for me you don't really feel tired, you're just running on pure adrenaline. You're doing it for your mates, for the jersey - I thought I'd be more knocked up but I just pushed and pushed."
And with a final night out to remember in Adelaide, coupled by being in the system again, Tremain hopes this year's national championship won't be his last.
"The last night we didn't finish kangaroo court until late, then went out and had a few beers before the plane trip so it was a rough ride home," he laughed.
"It was an unreal experience and one I'd really like to do again if I can."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
