Power pair, Mike and April Nagy launched their own business almost on the eve of the globe going into complete COVID-meltdown.
So, to consider they're still going strong with their Pinnacle Custom Homes baby, which won gold at the 2022 Orange Business Awards, the husband and wife team believes they can just about conquer anything.
"We started building for clients in 2019, and then COVID hit on our very first client build, so it's all we've ever known really," April Nagy said.
"And we're still dealing with the aftermaths of COVID now, but we say it to each other all [of] the time; if we can get through these hard times and still grow our business, we'll be alright."
Though still feeling the brunt of the pandemic aftermath, from rising building costs, market crashes and interest rate hikes, they're still smiling.
Securing this year's award for Excellence in Micro Business, the couple said they felt ecstatic about the win, especially since they'd never set out to launch their own building business.
They'd happily created a few properties for their own little family before, but hadn't considered doing it for other people on a larger scale.
"We built houses for ourselves, live in them for 12 months and then sell them; we still do it now and we're about to do a fourth one," Mrs Nagy said.
"But before this all unfolded and got exciting, a friend approached us and asked us if we'd build their house for them as well, and it really all just got going from there."
With their third child due in December, along with a busy house move themselves, goals remain at a pace of full steam ahead for the duo.
At just 30-years-old a piece, Mr and Mrs Nagy say they've been bolstered by an "incredible" support network of family and friends, with parents who are also in the business-owning world themselves.
"We'd missed out on COVID payments to support our business, but we had some really good mentors in our corner who were supporting and guiding us through that time," Mrs Nagy said.
"Both our parents own different businesses, and we're a family full of tradies, so it's in our blood," Mr Nagy said.
Word-of-mouth power also fueled Pinnacle Custom homes through its first years of existence, with its clientele a result of "good news travelling fast", the couple said.
They also feel their approach in business leans heavily toward building not just houses, but rapport with people.
"It's so much about trust, and you're building that trust from the get-go, so we're quite involved in terms of our clients feeling supported and secure," Mrs Nagy said.
"Our clients want a quality build and more of that personal touch as well, where they're getting the full experience of their own house build.
"We're with them from the design stages at the beginning, right through to handover at the finish, and clients really like having that start-to-end relationship."
Along with "exciting projects" on the books, the business owners say they're appealing to the higher end of the market, particularly when it comes to quality.
While saying it's certainly "hard to compete" with other businesses in Orange, owning your own empire, is also a 24-hour gig.
Mr Nagy said there's "heaps of talent out there" in the region, though, added that he could "confidently say" that his wife has bagged them 100 per cent of their jobs to date.
"A lot of women are building businesses behind the scenes, constantly on the clock and doing relentless homework," he said.
"April is an extremely good communicator and makes fantastic connections, and she also keeps people feeling that sense of openness and trust.
"We want to grow it even more and really show everyone what we can do together."
With "really listening" and valuing communication another big priority in their work, Mrs Nagy said that there's never been a moment where anything is "too hard" for a client's build.
We're seeing their vision and we're helping them make it come to life, and quite often, people are told that something is too hard for their build or can't be done," she said.
"But we're an enthusiastic team, so we essentially work on the basis of 'you say jump, we say how high'."
