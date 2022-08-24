A sell-out crowd in attendance at the all-new venue, The Remington, the 2022 Orange Business Awards "was phenomenal" last Saturday evening.
Business Orange president, Dan Sutton said he was excited to deliver the awards in-person, with the pandemic rendering the awards digital-only since 2019.
With what he said was also an "electric atmosphere", business contacts liaising with one another was just one part of the night.
"There was great diversity in the winners with the speeches, reminding all attendees [about] the hard times they've come through," Mr Sutton said.
"Several of the acceptance speeches were quite emotional and motivating."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many local business owners battled to keep their doors opened.
Staff retention, cost of living pressures and mental coping capacity were just some of the key players; dragged into a game that no one really wanted to play.
Albeit, with the sub-four per cent jobless rate predicted to prove short-lived for the economy - there's been a sense of hope in the air, too.
"A lot of people would like to put the period of restrictions and lockdowns behind us and never look back," Mr Sutton said.
"But it was great to see and hear of the resilience within the Orange business community and most of all, to celebrate those who had been recognised by the community as being outstanding in their industry."
Cleaning up in the most categories, Housing Plus secured four awards on the night of August 20.
The homelessness and housing support pinned titles across the categories of Employer of Choice, Excellence in Innovation and Outstanding Community Organisation
Housing Plus also claimed the evening's biggest title, taking out the win for the overall Outstanding Business of the Year award.
There were also three individual winners across overall outstanding categories.
Clever Cookie Academy's Gay Dillon was awarded Outstanding Employee, Angela Argyle of Argyle Australian Saffron won Outstanding Business Leader and SpiritAbility's Pamela Johnson claimed the Outstanding Young Business Leader award.
The full list of winners in this year's 2022 Orange Business Awards, are:
Over the coming weeks, the Central Western Daily will release a series of stories to further celebrate triumph across some of this year's title-holding businesses.
