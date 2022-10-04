It was an eventful evening at council on Tuesday with two multi-million dollar developments given the go-ahead, aquatic centre entry-fees waived for the beginning of Summer, and new recycling protocols locked in.
The following is an brief overview of everything that earned a mention in chambers this week. In-depth stories covering all the latest updates will be published over the coming days.
An industrial estate projected to cost more than $15 million has been approved at 20 Astill Drive. It will comprise 44 units, a food kiosk, site manager's office, cleaner's store, and car parking.
Alterations to the minerals laboratory at 10 Leewood Drive - expected to cost about $4 million - have also been greenlit, as have amendments to 20 development proposals worth a combined $5.6 million.
To celebrate the beginning of Summer, council agreed to waive entrance fees at the Hill Street aquatic centre for the full day of December 3. A free sausage sizzle will be provided.
A previously-reported surge in recycling contamination across the Central West - increasing costs and reducing efficiency - was tackled with endorsement of new warning protocols.
Residents caught putting landfill waste in their yellow-topped bins will now be contacted directly by council by post. Services can be cut-off after four offences.
Research has been commissioned into the viability of supporting Heart of Australia roll-out new defibrillators across Orange, following recent lobbying from yellow-wiggle Greg Page.
An in-depth report into current infrastructure projects prepared for councillors revealed a notable downturn in energy consumption. "It's good to see," Cr Tammy Greenhalgh said.
In the lead up to snake season, links to the NSW Poison Information Centre were also added to the council website at the request of Cr Glenn Floyd.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for October 18.
