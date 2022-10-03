Central Western Daily

SES warns racegoers not to camp in low-lying areas with moderate flooding predicted

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated October 4 2022 - 1:37am, first published October 3 2022 - 9:25pm
There's a monster crowd expected for this weekend's Bathurst 1000. Picture supplied.

Bathurst 1000 campers are being warned to stay vigilant and select their camp site carefully as heavy rain and flooding looms large on the forecast across the Central West.

