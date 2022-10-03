Here we go again.
Orange is on track to create history and crack 1000 millimetres of rain for a third straight year, a feat matched only one other time in over 130 years of rainfall records in the city.
And in a cruel twist of fate, after a stunning October long weekend weather-wise, the sun has had enough and we could reach that four-figure rainfall total by Sunday.
That should make the final week of school holidays fun.
The last time Orange recorded back-to-back-to-back calendar year drenchings was in 1969-1970-1971, and that run was the end of a four-year streak of well-above-average rainfall for the district.
Throughout that period, 1129mm (1971), 1057mm (1970) and 1005mm (1969) of rain fell in a recorded La Nina period.
After three years of intense dry weather right across NSW from 2017 to 2019, the drought broke in 2020 and we had 1110.8mm of rain. In 2021, 1455.8mm - our fourth wettest year on record - fell, ensuring dams spilled across the region.
And 2022 is looking just as wet.
So far this year, the Bureau of Meteorology's official weather station at the airport has recorded 922.4mm.
And the forecast for the next seven days means we could record that 51-year first of three-straight 1000mm years come Sunday.
There's a 90 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday looming as a seriously wet day for the city.
Weatherzone.com is forecasting anywhere between 20mm and 40mm to fall on Saturday, which is also supposed to be the start of the cricket season. There's a chance of as much as 20mm on Wednesday and Friday, while between 5mm and 10mm is on the radar for Sunday.
All up, we could see around 90mm of rain across the next seven days - a flood of rain that would equate to our wettest week of the year.
Weatherzone.com says the latest rain band to loom large on the region is due to another rain-bearing trough and low that's set to slowly cross the southeast from Tuesday.
We endured a wet September, too, with 147.4mm in tanks across Orange. Remarkably, that figure stems from 17 days of rain, which is well above the 12 days we normally see rain fall on throughout September in Orange.
That increase matches a state-wide trend of September being a wet and cool opening to Spring, 2022.
The average temperature in Orange in September is 14.2 degrees Celsius. In 2022 that figure sat at 13.4 degrees Celsius.
Weatherzone.com says, over the east, rain was persistent and many centres, including Sydney, Richmond, Canberra and Bendigo had their highest number of September rain days since the early to mid-nineties, totalling half or more the month's 30 days.
