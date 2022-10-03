A woman who was caught driving without a licence was convicted when she appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
Jessica Lauren Williams, 29, of Amana Circuit, was driving along Spring Street when she was stopped by the police on August 13, 2022.
Magistrate David Day said Williams had an appalling driving record.
"I'm not going to jail her, Miss Dobson, (but) if she keeps on driving while unlicensed she will go out that door," MR Day said to Williams' solicitor and indicated the door that led to the courthouse cells.
"That's not an idle threat."
Mr Day then informed Williams he had jailed a man earlier in the proceedings for unauthorised driving.
"It puts her at extreme jeopardy if she keeps on driving without authority to do so," he said.
"You can go to jail."
According to information provided to the court, Williams was stopped for a random breath test near the Dalton Street intersection.
During the traffic stop Williams could not produce her driver's licence and told the police it was cancelled.
Information gathered by the police then revealed that her driver's licence had expired on May 24, 2017, and Williams had also been sentenced in Orange Local Court on September 27, 2021 for driving while her licence was disqualified.
Williams was issued an unrestricted driver's licence in 2013 but because she had not had a driver's licence for five years she was charged as a never licensed person driving.
Although fines could apply to the offence, Mr Day noted that Williams' income was "well below the poverty line" so he decided not to fine her.
Mr Day convicted Williams and placed her on a six-month Community Correction Order requiring her to be of good behaviour and to be available for resentencing if she reoffends.
He also disqualified her driver's licence for three months.
