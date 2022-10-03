Central Western Daily
Jessica Williams warned of potential jail sentence in Orange Local Court

By Court
Updated October 3 2022 - 10:21am, first published 8:00am
A woman fronted Orange Courthouse for driving without a licence and was warned she could be locked up if she continued to do it. File picture

A woman who was caught driving without a licence was convicted when she appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing.

