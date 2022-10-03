Lone Start Rib House & Brews has reopened under new management in Orange.
The American-style restaurant had closed in mid-September but reopened with a new manager and new summer menu last week.
Kelly Sutherland has taken over the restaurant's management.
Lone Star Rib House & Brews general manager Gary Blyton said the new summer menu will breathe new life into the Orange restaurant.
"Locals will be able to experience some fresh new flavours, while still getting to enjoy our signature Lone Star favourites," he said.
"It's incredibly important to us to continually evolve our menu to ensure we are always offering something for everyone to enjoy."
The new additions include loaded ribs with choice of meatballs, buffalo wings or grilled cheese and artichoke dip; the signature burger can now be served with an iron-skillet of melted cheese to pour over the burger, and there is a new cookie dough dessert.
Printhie Wines has revealed a specially crafted new artwork by local Indigenous artist Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill of Burruguu Art.
Mr Gibbs-O'Neill is a Nhunggabarra man from Goodooga and has lived in Orange Wiradjuri Country for more than 20 years.
Printhie Wines owners, the Swift family commissioned the artwork to reflect the Wiradjuri land on which it operates.
"Sandon is incredibly passionate about capturing stories through his art and it's been a privilege working with him," said Printhie Wines marketing manager Emily Swift.
The artwork is titled Miyagan which means family in the Wiradjuri language.
Mr Gibbs-O'Neill said he was grateful "to yarn and learn about Printhie Wines and the Swift family and then put their journey onto canvas".
Orange-based hairdresser Lori Halls is celebrating her one year anniversary of starting her home salon, LMH Hair on Fraser.
"It's was during the COVID lockdown and talking to people I sort of got the vibe that people would prefer to be in a smaller environment and not be in such an open space with so many people," Mrs Halls said.
"I had people doing some renovations on my house and decided while they were there I would build a salon."
Mrs Halls has been a hairdresser in Orange for about six years.
"I wanted to have a career that I could take anywhere," she said.
She said the new salon is located in her garage and has its own front entry and it's own bathroom.
"It's been incredible, super busy and all my clients have followed me home to my little home salon, it's just been really good, nice and busy.
"It was a good move, I absolutely love working from home.
"I offer basically everything, my favourite thing to do is colouring but we do perming and hair extensions, cutting, men's cuts, kids cuts, we offer pretty much everything we possibly can."
Mrs Halls said she does not have set days but generally works from Monday to Friday, and on Wednesdays and Fridays she works from 9am to 9pm.
Another hairdresser rents the salon on Saturdays.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
