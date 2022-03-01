news, local-news,

Tea smoked duck with rhubarb and radish, freshly shucked Sydney rock oysters and 55-hour slow roasted beef rib will feature in Printhie Wines new fine dining experience. After a long wait, Printhie Wines is ready to open its restaurant Printhie Dining, in addition to its new cellar door. The cellar door will open for pre-booked tastings from Friday, and the restaurant called Printhie Dining is set to open from Sunday with reservations going public on Wednesday. Printhie marketing manager Emily Swift said the Millwood site was bought five years ago and there has been five years of planning involved in opening the restaurant and cellar door. She said the opening of the two venues was also delayed by wet weather, COVID and associated delays for construction material and trades. "We just needed to get the infrastructure in place on the site," Mrs Swift said. "We had to take down a lot of hail netting on the orchard. "The whole building is called Printhie Cellar Door, you can do a tasting or you can visit Printhie Dining." Mrs Swift said the vineyard was planted in part of the apple orchard in December 2018 but they left as many of the trees in place as possible and it continues to operate as a working apple orchard. She said the vineyard was planted with pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier, which is used in the production of Printhie Sparkling following the same process used to make Champagne. To celebrate the opening of the cellar door, she said 110 people were invited to a launch on Wednesday night. Mrs Swift said head chef Jack Brown has been busy testing and curating the Printhie Dining menu and working closely with local producers so they grow to his specifications, such as picking leeks when they are the width of a finger. "He has previously worked at Berowra Waters Inn and NOMAD in Sydney," Mrs Swift said. "He's very new to the area and he's been spending a lot of time sourcing the premium local produce and working with the producers." She said the on-site oysters will be a signature dish but there will also be a focus on serving fresh regional produce from as close to the Orange area as possible. She said the fish is Murray cod and although sourced from outside of the Central West she said it was a fish more closely related to the region than kingfish in Sydney. "We've put as much effort into our vegetarian degustation menu [as the main menu]," Mrs Swift said. In addition to wine, Mrs Swift said guests could also drink beer and cocktails in the restaurant. Although it has just opened, Mrs Swift said a planned FOOD Week degustation dinner has already been booked out. The restaurant has a three course meal at $105 per person or a five course degustation menu at $140 per person. The menu will be seasonal and includes optional wine pairings. Although the restaurant opens to the public on Sunday, Wine Club members will have exclusive access on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/966fcaa5-5f8f-46bb-a3c7-1f29715c24f1.JPG/r0_176_5568_3322_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg