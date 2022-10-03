Central Western Daily

Police issue pleas for safety after fatal Geurie crash forms part of horror weekend on NSW roads

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated October 3 2022 - 4:21am, first published 3:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW Police say issuing fines and seizing vehicles is a far better outcome than "knocking on the front door of a home late at night to inform a family that they have lost a loved one" after a horror weekend on the state's roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Frias

Elizabeth Frias

Journalist

Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.