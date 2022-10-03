Central Western Daily
Jack Wighton and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui in Mal Meninga's Australian Kangaroos World Cup squad

Lachlan Harper
Chris Dutton
By Lachlan Harper, and Chris Dutton
Updated October 3 2022 - 3:16am, first published 2:50am
Jack Wighton, centre, is in Australia's World Cup squad. Hudson Young, left of Wighton, has missed out. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Orange-born Jack Wighton is the only Canberra Raiders player in Australia's 24-man World Cup squad after coach Mal Meninga opted against promoting Hudson Young to the representative stage.

