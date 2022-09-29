It's time to blow the dust off your runners and grab yourself a few new pairs of socks because the Carcoar Cup Running Festival is coming up on the 12th and 13th of November.
Organiser Andrew Baulch said that the event probably wouldn't reach the heady heights of the 2019 festival when the numbers nearly hit the 1000 mark, but he's confident that post COVID, the entries would now start trotting in.
Australian marathon runner Alex Matthews will be competing along with two runners from the United States.
"We are thrilled to have Patrick from Oaklands, California joining us for the marathon and Jordan-Klein from Gainesville, Florida joining us for the half-marathon," Mr Baulch said.
One of the big attractions for locals are the shorter races around the historic village, which this year is looking fabulous.
"This will be one of the few really green years when the countryside that the runners will be going through will be so green and lush," Mr Baulch said.
Those verdant fields of green though of course come courtesy of the masses of rain that has fallen, and has left the roads in a state of disrepair.
Potholes of all shapes and sizes are scattered along some of the routes and Mr Baulch has come across a problem that he'd never had to face before.
"Normally I'd be able to get the roads closed signs from Blayney council, but this year they don't have any to spare because they're all out being used," he said.
Mr Baulch said that now is the time for locals to consider which of the shorter races that they'd like to join, and the choices are:
Teams Marathon, 10 kilometre special, the six kilometre Carcoar to Creek Dash, the 1.8 kilometre Carcoar Cup for Kids and the 10 kilometre walk.
To register head to https://www.carcoarcup.com.au/
