Central Western Daily
Our People

Orange City's Lily Bone selected for NSW Country under 18s training squad

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated June 22 2022 - 3:18am, first published 1:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CITY TO COUNTRY: Orange City's Lily Bone has been selected in the NSW Country under 18s training squad. Photo: LACHLAN HARPER

Juggling Year 12 studies and playing for Orange City and Sydney Uni might be overwhelming for some - but not Lily Bone.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.