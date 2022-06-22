Juggling Year 12 studies and playing for Orange City and Sydney Uni might be overwhelming for some - but not Lily Bone.
And the talented footballer's busy schedule has only become more hectic after her selection in the NSW Country under 18s training squad.
Bone first picked up a footy at the age of 10, and growing up with two brothers, loved mixing it with the boys.
However, a change to rugby union was forced when she could no longer play against the boys anymore.
She hasn't looked back and it's a sport she says she 'loves'.
When Bone isn't scoring tries and packing scrums for the Lions, she's putting her best foot forward with Sydney University, a trip she makes once or twice a week.
"It's very tiring and then there's pressure for school with year 12, trying to juggle all that is hard but you do it because you love footy," she said.
Now, she'll have another reason to head to the big smoke with the NSW Country group heading to Sydney in early August for camp, before the final squad will be named ahead of the National Rugby Championships in Adelaide.
After being selected last year for NSW Country last year, Bone knows what it takes to secure that final selection.
"They push you a lot harder, the expectation for you to be stronger and fitter is definitely there," she said.
"You just have to push yourself as hard as you can, and train like you play."
Interestingly, by playing for Sydney University and Orange City, Bone was eligible to represent either Sydney or Country in the national championships.
NSW Country ultimately won that tug-of-war, and they'll be delighted to have her services after she was part of Sydney University's unbeaten run at the state championships.
The national championships will present a 'very excited' Bone the chance to meet players from all over the state, with Sydney University team-mate and Dubbo Roo Meg Webster the only team-mate she knows.
For the Orange City youngster, Country selection is another step forward to achieving her ultimate goal as her rugby career continues to grow in leaps and bounds.
"I want to make professional rugby, I'd love to be able to do that, that'd be so cool," she said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily.
