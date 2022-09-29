When it comes to the rugby league season, winning a grand final is the Everest.
But for any Indigenous footballer, playing in the Koori Knockout is up there as well and there'll be plenty of players from Orange ready to represent their culture.
The Gundungurra Goannas will be one side stacked with local talent and 2022 Orange United Warriors captain-coach Jake Kelly will be looking to lead his side to glory.
"We are all pretty keen to go out there and have a run around," he said.
Gundungurra's first game will be against Illawarra Titans at 4.10 on Saturday afternoon and kick off has been a long time coming for all knockout sides.
Traditionally an annual tournament, the knockout has been a victim of COVID with the last edition played in 2019.
South Coast Black Cockatoos were the winners that year in men's while Wellington Wedgetails took out the women's competition.
Considering the long break in tournaments, Kelly couldn't be more excited to run out for the Goannas.
"There's nothing better than representing your culture and family at the knockout, it's a different style of footy and the atmosphere is unbelievable," he said.
"We have been stuck in COVID for the last few years so to finally get back out there and play is going to be unreal. Most of us each year can't wait until knockout time and I know I'm excited."
Making up the team from the Warriors will be Dale Jones, Ben Williams, Kelly, Hayden Gibbs-O'Neill and Nicholas Clark.
Kelly added the familiarity with each other's games will be an added bonus.
"The positive thing about a few of the boys playing with us this year is we played a whole season together so we have a pretty good understanding of one another which can definitely help," he said.
60 teams will make up the men's competition this year - which is celebrating its 50th anniversary - and high profile players like Albert Kelly (Jai Wright Memorial - Bellbrook) and Cody Walker (Bundjalung Baygal Warriors) will feature.
Day 1 at Bomaderry will commence on Friday (September 30) to be streamed live on NITV Facebook, starting at 9am.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.