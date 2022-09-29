Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gundungurra Goannas to play Illawarra Titans in round one of the Koori Knockout

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated September 29 2022 - 4:31am, first published 2:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dale Jones, Ben Williams and Jake Kelly will all represent Gundungurra Goannas along with Hayden Gibbs-O'Neill and Nicholas Clark.

When it comes to the rugby league season, winning a grand final is the Everest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.